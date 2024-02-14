Alexa
Taiwan's healthcare rated best for sixth time in a row

Online database Numbeo puts Taiwan on top of healthcare index rankings

By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2024/02/14 17:20
Taipei Tzu Chi Hospital. (CNA photo)  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — For the sixth time in a row Taiwan has been ranked top on the global health index by Numbeo.

The Serbia-based online database puts Taiwan in first place with a healthcare index score of 86. This reflects the overall quality of the health system, including personnel, equipment, and costs.

In second place with a score of 82.7 was South Korea, followed by Japan at 79.3. China was in 34th place with a score of 68.1, while the U.S. was judged to be 38th with 67.6. A total of 94 countries were included with Venezuela ranked last with a rating of 38.7.

Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) has previously commented on the Numbeo rankings and said Taiwan’s excellent performance was due to “academic and clinical excellence.”

He was quoted by Rti as saying Taiwan’s national database and information and communication technology prowess made the nation’s “smart medicine and precision medicine visible to the world.”

