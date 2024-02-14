Scrub fire extinguished in Taiwan's Penghu after 3 hours

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Firefighters in Penghu spent nearly three hours to extinguish a scrub fire that broke out near Magong in the island county on Wednesday (Feb. 14).

Firefighters were alerted to the fire at around 10.30 a.m. and sent 15 vehicles and 34 people to fight the blaze near the township’s Tungwei Reservoir, per CNA. Taiwan’s China Times reported that a woman working at a nearby construction site discovered the fire and attempted to extinguish it before calling the fire service.

The fire spread to a nearby warehouse storing timber before the blaze was brought under control. Nearly half of the timber stored in the warehouse was reportedly destroyed in the fire.



Fire burns through a warehouse on Wednesday. (Facebook, Penghu Traffic Observation Log (澎湖交通觀察日誌) photo)

No injuries have been reported following the blaze. LTN reported that flights from the island's nearby airport were not delayed, despite the large amount of smoke emitted from the fire.

Police and fire inspectors said they will conduct an investigation into the source of the fire and the amount of property lost.



Firefighters battle the blaze near Magong on Wednesday. (Penghu fire department photo)



A warehouse that stored timber smoulders in the aftermath of a fire in Penghu on Wednesday. (Penghu fire department photo)



Smoke rises from a scrub fire on Wednesday, as seen from various positions in Magong township. (Facebook, Penghu Traffic Observation Log (澎湖交通觀察日誌) photo)