Silicone Market Aiming Higher Market Size’s Skyrocketing Growth Forecast

The global silicone market revenue was around US$ 18.8 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 39.4 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Silicone is a synthetic polymer mainly formed of oxygen, silicon, carbon, and hydrogen atoms. It is recognized for its exceptional combination of properties that make it highly adaptable and useful in a wide range of applications.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global silicone market are:

– Dow Inc.

– Wacker Chemie AG

– Momentive Performance Materials

– Evonik Industries AG

– KANEKA CORPORATION

– Arkema

– BASF SE

– Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

– Elkem ASA

– KCC Silicone Corporation.

– Avantor, Inc.

– Siltech Corporation

– Gelest, Inc.

– Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

– 3M

– Specialty Silicone Products, Inc.

– Applied Silicone Corporation

– CHT Germany GmbH

– ACC Silicones Ltd.

– Silicone Engineering Ltd.

– Other prominent key players

The research report on the Global Silicone Market provides a comprehensive and detailed analysis of the industry.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The silicone market is anticipated to have high growth potential in the coming years due to the rise in demand in infrastructure and construction and the growth in the adoption of waterborne coatings are propelling the silicone market.

– The high prices of silicone products are hindering the growth of the silicone market.

– The growing demand for beverage and food packaging is delivering the market with lucrative opportunities in the future.

Impact of COVID-19

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, different governments have implemented lockdowns to prevent the virus from spreading, which forced some manufacturers to stop their production lines. In addition to government limitations, manufacturers have shut down their businesses due to a disrupted supply chain, reduced demand, and worker safety concerns.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, Asia-Pacific dominated the global silicone market in terms of revenue. Rapid urbanization, industrialization, and the rising middle-class population were facilitating the automotive and construction industries, leading to higher silicone use for adhesives, sealants, and coatings. Also, the rising electronics sector depends on silicones for developed technology applications, further pushing the growth of the silicone market.

Segmentation Outline

Segmentation based on Type

Segmentation based on Type

– Elastomers

– High temperature vulcanized

– Liquid silicone rubber

– Room temperature vulcanized

– Fluids

– Straight silicone fluids

– Modified silicone fluids

– Resins

– Methyl silicone resins

– Phenyl silicone resins

– Methyl phenyl Silicone Resins

– Others

– Gels

– Others

Segmentation based on End User Industry

– Others

– Building and Construction

– Medical

– Transportation

– Personal Care and Consumer Goods

– Energy

– Electricals and Electronics

– Paper

– Textile

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

