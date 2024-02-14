Europe Connected Healthcare Device Market Magician’s Manual Unveiling the Enchantment of Latest Trends

Report Ocean has recently published a new report titled “Europe Connected Healthcare Device Market“2024, which outlines the regional and markets that are predicted to experience significant growth between 2024 and 2033. This extensive research delves deeply into the market’s ever-changing dynamics, value chain analysis, competitive landscapes, investment hotspots, geographical landscape, and significant segments, providing critical insights and valuable information for policymakers, stakeholders, investors, newcomers, and industry professionals . In addition, the report provides a comprehensive examination of the industry’s controls and restraints, as well as information on the industry’s plans and opportunities. By utilizing this report, individuals in the industry can capitalize on emerging opportunities, develop key strategies, and gain a competitive edge over rivals.

Europe connected healthcare device market was valued at $16 billion in 2023 and will grow by 19.2% annually over 2023-2033. The growth is driven by the emergence of telehealth and telemedicine services, benefits such as reliability and effective patient monitoring, the penetration of mobile and internet technology, government initiatives, growing spending on R&D activities, and an increasing adoption of IT and IoT in healthcare.

Highlighted with 36 tables and 62 figures, this 133-page report Europe Connected Healthcare Device Market 2023-2033 by Product (Medical Devices, Wellness Devices, Software & Services), Device Type (Wearable, Implantable, Stationary), Application (Remote Monitoring, Consultation and Diagnosis, Treatment, Fitness and Wellness), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, ASCs, Home Care), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity? is based on comprehensive research of the entire Europe connected healthcare device market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2021-2023 and provides a forecast from 2024 till 2033 with 2023 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year, and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

? Market Structure

? Growth Drivers

? Restraints and Challenges

? Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

? Porter?s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify connected healthcare device market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Device Type, Application, End User, and Region.

Selected Key Players:

Abbott Laboratories

Aerotel Medical System Ltd.

AgaMatrix, Inc.

Apple Inc.

BioTelemetry Inc.

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

DexCom Inc.

Draeger Medical Systems, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Fitbit, Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Honeywell International Inc.

IHealth Labs (Subsidiary of Andon Health)

Johnson & Johnson

Koninklijke Philips NV

McKesson Corporation

Medtronic PLC

NXP Semiconductors NV

Omron Healthcare Inc.

Phillips Healthcare Company

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Stanley Healthcare

Analysis of the top 3 key players operating in the Industrial Europe Connected Healthcare Device Market:

Fitbit, Inc:

Fitbit, Inc. is a significant player in the Industrial Europe Connected Healthcare Device Market, specializing in wearable fitness and health tracking devices. The company offers a wide range of connected healthcare devices, including fitness trackers, smartwatches, and health monitoring devices, designed to empower users to track their physical activity, monitor their health metrics, and achieve their fitness goals. Fitbit’s user-friendly design, advanced technology, and comprehensive health tracking features have established it as a leading provider of connected healthcare devices in Europe.

Garmin Ltd :

Garmin Ltd. is a prominent player in the Industrial Europe Connected Healthcare Device Market, known for its innovative GPS technology and wearable fitness devices. The company offers a range of connected healthcare devices, including fitness trackers, smartwatches, and health monitoring devices, designed to support users’ active lifestyles and health goals. Garmin’s focus on precision, durability, and advanced features, such as GPS tracking and heart rate monitoring, has positioned it as a trusted provider of connected healthcare devices in Europe.

GE Healthcare:

GE Healthcare, a subsidiary of General Electric Company, is a major player in the Industrial Europe Connected Healthcare Device Market, providing a wide range of medical devices and technologies, including connected solutions for healthcare. The company offers connected healthcare devices in various therapeutic areas, such as diagnostic imaging, patient monitoring, and healthcare IT solutions. GE Healthcare’s focus on innovation, quality, and patient care has established it as a key player in the European connected healthcare device market. The company’s diverse product offerings and commitment to improving patient outcomes through technology make it a trusted partner for healthcare providers in Europe.

Based on Product

? Medical Devices

o Blood Pressure Monitor

o Glucose Monitor

o Insulin Pump

o ECG Monitoring Device

o Pulse Oximeter

o Portable GPS PERS

o Smart Pill Dispenser

o Other Medical Devices

? Wellness Devices

o Body Analyzer

o Digital Pedometer

o GPS Sports Watch

o Heart Rate Monitor

o Sleep Quality Monitor

o Other Wellness Devices

? Software & Services

o Fitness & Wellness App

o Online Subscription

o Other Software & Services

Based on Device Type

? Wearable Devices

? Implantable Devices

? Stationary Devices

By Application

? Remote Monitoring

? Consultation and Diagnosis Services

? Treatment Services

? Fitness and Wellness Services

By End User

? Hospitals

? Specialty Clinics

? Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

? Home Care Settings

? Other End Users

Geographically

? Germany

? UK

? France

? Spain

? Italy

? Netherlands

? Rest of Europe (further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

For each region and country, detailed analysis and annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2023-2033. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and the breakdown of each national market by Product, Device Type, and End User and Application over the forecast years are also included.

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

Request full Report: @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=GMD1886

