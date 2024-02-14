North America Digital Health and Wellness Market Magical Market Maps the Enchantment of Latest Rising Trends Unveiled

Report Ocean has recently published a new report titled “North America Digital Health and Wellness Market“2024, which outlines the regional and markets that are predicted to experience significant growth between 2024 and 2033. This extensive research delves deeply into the market’s ever-changing dynamics, value chain analysis, competitive landscapes, investment hotspots, geographical landscape, and significant segments, providing critical insights and valuable information for policymakers, stakeholders, investors, newcomers, and industry professionals . In addition, the report provides a comprehensive examination of the industry’s controls and restraints, as well as information on the industry’s plans and opportunities. By utilizing this report, individuals in the industry can capitalize on emerging opportunities, develop key strategies, and gain a competitive edge over rivals.

North America digital health and wellness market is projected to grow by 18.6% annually in the forecast period and reach $658.3 billion by 2033. The growth is driven by an increasing number of chronic diseases, the growing investment in health and wellness programs, the increased use of smartphones and wearable devices, and technological advancements such as robotics and artificial intelligence (AI).

Highlighted with 29 tables and 61 figures, this 144-page report ?North America Digital Health and Wellness Market 2023-2033 by Product (Hardware, Solutions), Category (Health, Wellness), Connectivity (Cellular, NFC, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, ASCs, Homecare & Individuals), Age Group (Pediatric, Adults, Geriatric), Distribution Channel (Online, Specialty Stores, Department Stores, Hypermarket), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity? is based on comprehensive research of the entire North America digital health and wellness market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2021-2023 and provides forecast from 2024 till 2033 with 2023 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year, and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

? Market Structure

? Growth Drivers

? Restraints and Challenges

? Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

? Porter?s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify digital health and wellness market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Category, Connectivity, End User, Age Group, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Analysis of the top 3 key players operating in the Industrial North America Digital Health and Wellness Market:

AT&T Inc.:

AT&T Inc. is a significant player in the Industrial North America Digital Health and Wellness Market, offering a wide range of digital health solutions and services. The company provides telehealth platforms, remote patient monitoring solutions, and healthcare IoT (Internet of Things) devices, enabling healthcare providers to deliver virtual care and monitor patient health remotely. AT&T’s focus on leveraging its telecommunications infrastructure to support digital health initiatives has positioned it as a key player in the North American market.

Athenahealth, Inc.:

Athenahealth, Inc. is a prominent player in the Industrial North America Digital Health and Wellness Market, specializing in cloud-based healthcare technology and services. The company offers a suite of digital health solutions, including electronic health records (EHR) systems, practice management software, and patient engagement tools. athenahealth’s focus on streamlining healthcare workflows, improving clinical outcomes, and enhancing patient experience has established it as a trusted provider of digital health solutions in North America.

Big Health:

Big Health is a major player in the Industrial North America Digital Health and Wellness Market, focusing on digital therapeutics for mental health and sleep disorders. The company offers evidence-based digital programs, including Sleepio for insomnia and Daylight for anxiety and worry, delivered through mobile apps and online platforms. Big Health’s focus on addressing mental health challenges and improving sleep quality through digital interventions has positioned it as a leading provider of digital health solutions in North America.

Based on Product

? Hardware

o Smartwatches

o Smart Earwear/Hearables

o Smart Jewelry

o Smart Patches

o Head-mounted Displays

o Health & Fitness Trackers

o Smart Clothing

o Smart Implantables

o Other Wearables

? Solutions

o eHelath

o mHelath

Based on Category

? Digital Health

? Digital Wellness

By Connectivity

? Cellular Network

? Near Field Communication (NFC)

? Bluetooth Technology

? Wi-Fi Network

? Other Connectivity Types

By End User

? Hospitals & Clinics

? Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

? Homecare & Individuals

? Other End Users

By Age Group

? Pediatric

? Adults

? Geriatric

By Distribution Channel

? Online Stores

? Specialty Stores

? Department Stores

? Hypermarket

? Other Distribution Channels

Geographically

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

For each region and country, detailed analysis and annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2023-2033. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and the breakdown of each national market by Product, End User, and Age Group over the forecast years are also included.

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

Highlight the Following Key Factors:

Business Description: a particular description of agency operations and enterprise departments.

a particular description of agency operations and enterprise departments. Company Strategy: The analyst’s precis of the company’s commercial enterprise strategy.

The analyst’s precis of the company’s commercial enterprise strategy. SWOT Analysis: Detailed evaluation of the company’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

Detailed evaluation of the company’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. Company History : The development of predominant occasions associated to the company.

: The development of predominant occasions associated to the company. Main merchandise and services: A listing of the company’s fundamental products, services, and brands.

A listing of the company’s fundamental products, services, and brands. Main Competitors: A listing of the company’s fundamental competitors.

A listing of the company’s fundamental competitors. Important places and subsidiaries: The company’s major places and subsidiaries’ listing and contact information.

The company’s major places and subsidiaries’ listing and contact information. Detailed economic ratios of the previous 5 years: The trendy monetary ratios come from the annual economic statements issued by means of agencies with a record of 5 years.

