‘Lucky cat’ directs New Taipei man to NT$1 million lottery win

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 30-year-old man in New Taipei came into possession of a NT$1 million (US$31,700) scratch-off ticket that a cat held with a paw, or sat on it.

While queuing in front of the store during the Lunar New Year holiday, the man noticed the cat's fondness for one particular NT$2,000 scratch-off ticket. The serial number of the ticket ended with the number “4,”, per a UDN report on Wednesday (Feb. 4).

The store clerk confirmed that many customers had passed on the scratch-off ticket due to its unlucky serial number. Also, the shop cat, Niu-niu (妞妞), often sat on the ticket, preventing people from purchasing it.



Cat looks over Lunar New Year themed scratch-off tickets. (金來億讚彩券行 photo)

The man took the cat's affection for the scratch-off ticket as a good omen, with the cat helping hold down the ticket while he scatched off the numbers. To his delight, he would become one of Taiwan Lottery’s NT$1 million winners.

Taiwan Lottery said its "20 Million Super Red Envelope" scratch-off campaign has eight first prizes worth NT$20 million, 10 prizes worth NT$2 million plus a Mercedes-Benz SUV, and 1,000 prizes worth NT$1 million.

As of Tuesday (Feb.13), three prizes worth NT$20 million, five worth NT$2 million plus a Mercedes-Benz SUV, and 170 worth NT$1 million have been won. Taiwan Lottery reminded those looking to cash in on good fortune at the start of the Lunar New Year that there is still plenty of time to try their luck.

As for the recent scratch-off winner, he showed his gratitude to the shop’s cat by purchasing a few packets of meat-flavored snacks.