Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Farmer dies while installing water pipe in southern Taiwan

Ditch in Chiayi County gives way as onlookers rush to help buried farmer

  401
By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/14 12:26
Farmer buried alive while installing water pipe. (Chiayi County Fire Department photo)

Farmer buried alive while installing water pipe. (Chiayi County Fire Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 53-year-old man surnamed Hsiao (蕭) died while installing an underground pipe in Chiayi County’s Dongshi Township on Tuesday afternoon (Feb. 13).

Hsiao was working with an excavator operator to dig ditches to connect a nearby fish pond, according to Liberty Times. The walls of the ditch suddenly gave way while Hsiao was tending to the pipes and buried him alive.

Chiayi County Fire Department sent firefighters to the scene who worked alongside Hsiao’s family and the excavator operator to try and free Hsiao. Rescue work was slow as they had to use their hands and shovels to get to Hsiao.

Farmer dies while installing water pipe in southern Taiwan
Rescue had to be carried out by hand. (Chiayi County Fire Department photo)

Hsiao was freed after 30 minutes, but had no vital signs and was sent to the nearby Puzi Hospital for emergency care. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Hsiao’s case has been handed over to police for further investigation.
Chiayi County Fire Department
Puzi Hospital
farmer
excavator

RELATED ARTICLES

Driver flees car crash, abandons son in central Taiwan
Driver flees car crash, abandons son in central Taiwan
2024/01/08 15:50
Bamboo forest catches fire in Taiwan’s Alishan area
Bamboo forest catches fire in Taiwan’s Alishan area
2023/12/19 11:23
Taiwanese man dies in excavator accident while dumping waste illegally
Taiwanese man dies in excavator accident while dumping waste illegally
2023/09/28 16:36
Vietnamese worker swept away while crab fishing in southern Taiwan
Vietnamese worker swept away while crab fishing in southern Taiwan
2023/09/19 15:06
3 people rescued from river in Taiwan's Alishan area
3 people rescued from river in Taiwan's Alishan area
2023/07/12 12:15