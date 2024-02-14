Farmer dies while installing water pipe in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 53-year-old man surnamed Hsiao (蕭) died while installing an underground pipe in Chiayi County’s Dongshi Township on Tuesday afternoon (Feb. 13).

Hsiao was working with an excavator operator to dig ditches to connect a nearby fish pond, according to Liberty Times. The walls of the ditch suddenly gave way while Hsiao was tending to the pipes and buried him alive.

Chiayi County Fire Department sent firefighters to the scene who worked alongside Hsiao’s family and the excavator operator to try and free Hsiao. Rescue work was slow as they had to use their hands and shovels to get to Hsiao.



Rescue had to be carried out by hand. (Chiayi County Fire Department photo)

Hsiao was freed after 30 minutes, but had no vital signs and was sent to the nearby Puzi Hospital for emergency care. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Hsiao’s case has been handed over to police for further investigation.