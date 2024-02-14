6 Taiwanese taboos to heed on 5th day of Lunar New Year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The fifth day of the Lunar New Year falls on Wednesday (Feb. 14) and coincides with the birthday of the God of Wealth (財神).

Many traditions followed on this day are associated with this deity in the hopes of bringing about more prosperity in the coming year.

1. Do not leave garbage at home

The fifth day of the Lunar New Year, is a time when wealth is welcomed and poverty is sent away. For this reason, households are encouraged to dispose of their garbage in order to better prepare themselves for financial abundance.

2. Clean the house

In addition to throwing away garbage, one should also make an effort to clean up the home so as to get rid of bad luck. A clean and tidy home is thought to be more welcoming to the God of Wealth, who may in turn bring prosperity to your family.

3. Avoid visiting other people’s homes

It is not advisable to visit other people's homes on the fifth day of the Lunar New Year, as this can bring bad luck to others. According to legend, as many people are trying to ward off and dispel misfortune from their homes, one may accidentally encounter bad luck while traveling on the road.

4. Avoid taking a nap

The fifth day of the Lunar New Year is a celebration of the God of Wealth. Getting up early and becoming active throughtout the day is not only better for your health but will also increase your chances of encountering riches. Many businessmen may choose to open their shops on this day; however, this year most businesses and markets believe it is more auspicious to open the following day, or the the sixth day of the Lunar New Year.

5. Do not call people poor

With this day being the birthday of the God of Wealth, it is not appropriate to call people poor or disparage other people for being poor. Such comments irritate the God of Wealth.

6. Old Spring Festival couplets should not be kept beyond this day

For those who have posted Spring Festival couplets, the God of Wealth is more likely to visit their home because the redder the door, the more joyful it is. On the other hand, old or broken Spring Festival couplets must be properly disposed of; otherwise, poverty and misfortune may come.