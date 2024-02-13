Deadly mountaineering accident in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A woman surnamed Lin (林) was solo climbing the snowcapped Karantakan mountain when she slipped and dropped into a valley on Sunday (Feb. 11).

The Miaoli County Fire Department mobilized 14 people for the search and rescue mission, including firefighters, national park staff, and volunteer hiking groups. Rescuers gathered at Camp 369 to prepare for the descent, per UDN.

Lin was carrying a Garmin Inreach device that is both a satellite phone and a GPS indicator with a signal beacon broadcasting her position. This helped rescuers narrow down the search area and her body was spotted at 3:15 p.m. Monday (Feb. 12).

One rescue team member named Chen (陳) slipped down a 110-meter-deep valley causing multiple bruises and requiring rescue. Snow made footing difficult for the entire crew.

A helicopter was deployed to assist in his rescue. After being sent to the hospital and examined he was deemed to be in good health and allowed to return home to recuperate.

Recovering the body of the lost mountaineer took a considerable time. Her body was ultimately handed over to her family in the Taipei area at 11 a.m. on Tuesday (Feb. 13).