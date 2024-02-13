Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan east coast road upgrade will open to light motorcycles

Date for trial opening on Suhua Highway to be confimed by transport ministry

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/13 16:51
A section of the Suhua Highway Improvement Project is pictured in 2020. (Wikimedia Commons, Uming Photography photo)

A section of the Suhua Highway Improvement Project is pictured in 2020. (Wikimedia Commons, Uming Photography photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — White-plated scooters will be allowed through upgraded roads between Suao and Hualien on Taiwan’s east coast later this year.

Citing unnamed sources, ET Today reported that white-plated motorcycles will be allowed on certain sections of the Suhua Highway Improvement Project in July, and the highways bureau will announce the trial project in February. White plated motorcycles have an engine capacity of between 50 and 250 cubic centimeters, and are currently not permitted on any sections of the road.

In addition to cars and trucks, roads and tunnels built as part of the project are currently only open to motorcycles with yellow or red number plates. The ET Today report said the trial run will allow white plated motorcycles to use the emergency lane in the project’s Zhongren Tunnel.

Taiwan east coast road upgrade will open to light motorcycles
(Taiwan News image)

Meanwhile, Chiang Yu-fong (姜宇峰) of the highways bureau told CNA that no date for the trial run has been set, but it would be rolled out when an appropriate section of road could be found. He said when the road will be open to white plated scooters will depend on construction progress of the Zhongren Tunnel.

The Suhua Highway Improvement Project was opened to traffic in 2020 after nine years of construction that cost NT$55.17 billion (US$1.83 billion). The project reduced travel time between Suao and Hualien by an hour, and bypassed more dangerous sections of the windy coastal road built before it.
Suhua Improvement Project
Suhua Highway
Suao
Hualien
Taiwan's east coast
Motorcycles
Scooters

RELATED ARTICLES

Students discover 2,700-year-old jade ornament in Taiwan’s Hualien
Students discover 2,700-year-old jade ornament in Taiwan’s Hualien
2024/02/03 12:50
Man takes gun to Taiwan court for 'self-defense'
Man takes gun to Taiwan court for 'self-defense'
2024/02/02 17:29
KMT's 'King of Hualien' seeks leadership position in Taiwan legislature
KMT's 'King of Hualien' seeks leadership position in Taiwan legislature
2024/01/21 20:55
Serviceman drowns at Taiwan naval base in Yilan
Serviceman drowns at Taiwan naval base in Yilan
2024/01/19 14:48
Taiwan reveals plan to build 2 new missile bases on east coast
Taiwan reveals plan to build 2 new missile bases on east coast
2024/01/15 16:08