Taiwan east coast road upgrade will open to light motorcycles

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — White-plated scooters will be allowed through upgraded roads between Suao and Hualien on Taiwan’s east coast later this year.

Citing unnamed sources, ET Today reported that white-plated motorcycles will be allowed on certain sections of the Suhua Highway Improvement Project in July, and the highways bureau will announce the trial project in February. White plated motorcycles have an engine capacity of between 50 and 250 cubic centimeters, and are currently not permitted on any sections of the road.

In addition to cars and trucks, roads and tunnels built as part of the project are currently only open to motorcycles with yellow or red number plates. The ET Today report said the trial run will allow white plated motorcycles to use the emergency lane in the project’s Zhongren Tunnel.



(Taiwan News image)

Meanwhile, Chiang Yu-fong (姜宇峰) of the highways bureau told CNA that no date for the trial run has been set, but it would be rolled out when an appropriate section of road could be found. He said when the road will be open to white plated scooters will depend on construction progress of the Zhongren Tunnel.

The Suhua Highway Improvement Project was opened to traffic in 2020 after nine years of construction that cost NT$55.17 billion (US$1.83 billion). The project reduced travel time between Suao and Hualien by an hour, and bypassed more dangerous sections of the windy coastal road built before it.