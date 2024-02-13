Photo of the Day: Bobby the bear gives outstanding greeting to visitors at south Taiwan zoo

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Visitors at Kaohsiung’s Shou Shan Zoo were treated to a curious sight on Monday (Feb. 12) as resident Formosan black bear “Bobby” (波比) stood at attention to pose for photos.

Bobby is known to occasionally stand on his hind legs to get a better view of the people who visit his enclosure at the zoo. Many have remarked that he looks like a person wearing a bear suit, leading to jokes that it is actually an intern at the zoo just posing for pictures.

Shou Shan Zoo shared some photos and video of the bear to social media on Tuesday (Feb. 13). The zoo emphasized that Bobby is an actual bear who simply enjoys posing for photos to greet visitors, but they noted that he usually forgets to wave.