Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day: Bobby the bear gives outstanding greeting to visitors at south Taiwan zoo

Formosan black bear at Kaohsiung's Shou Shan Zoo often poses for photos standing up

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/13 16:46
Bobby the Formosan black bear at Shou Shan Zoo, Feb. 12.

Bobby the Formosan black bear at Shou Shan Zoo, Feb. 12. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Visitors at Kaohsiung’s Shou Shan Zoo were treated to a curious sight on Monday (Feb. 12) as resident Formosan black bear “Bobby” (波比) stood at attention to pose for photos.

Bobby is known to occasionally stand on his hind legs to get a better view of the people who visit his enclosure at the zoo. Many have remarked that he looks like a person wearing a bear suit, leading to jokes that it is actually an intern at the zoo just posing for pictures.

Shou Shan Zoo shared some photos and video of the bear to social media on Tuesday (Feb. 13). The zoo emphasized that Bobby is an actual bear who simply enjoys posing for photos to greet visitors, but they noted that he usually forgets to wave.
Formosan black bear

RELATED ARTICLES

Meme of the Day: Taiwan presidential contest sees Formosan black bear victory
Meme of the Day: Taiwan presidential contest sees Formosan black bear victory
2024/01/13 20:58
Formosan black bear rescued from trap in Taichung
Formosan black bear rescued from trap in Taichung
2023/12/27 10:23
Public urged to carry bear bells after black bear encounter in Taiwan
Public urged to carry bear bells after black bear encounter in Taiwan
2023/11/18 16:51
Formosan black bear rehabilitated, released in eastern Taiwan
Formosan black bear rehabilitated, released in eastern Taiwan
2023/11/13 15:53
Presale ending soon for popular Taiwan forest-themed calendar
Presale ending soon for popular Taiwan forest-themed calendar
2023/10/17 16:47