SonicWall Honours Treasured Partners, Distributors with Annual SonicWall Partner Awards

Select global SonicWall partners and distributors honoured for cybersecurity excellence

Sub-region

Category

Winners

ANZ

Distributor of the Year

Dicker Data Australia

Partner of the Year

Focus Networks

Enterprise Partner of the Year

Hitech Support

Newcomer of the Year

Techbridge Consulting

Partner Hero of the Year

Sean Dendle (CYMAX PTY LTD)

ASEAN

Distributor of the Year

MEC Networks Corporation

Partner of the Year

Titan Systems Integration

Enterprise Partner of the Year

Accent Micro Technologies Inc.

MSP Partner of the Year

Nanyang Tech Pte Ltd

Newcomer of the Year

Xcess Networks (M) Sdn. Bhd

Partner Sales Hero of the Year

Hesdi Triantono (PT Wahana)

GCR

Distributor of the Year

Data World Computer & Communications

Partner of the Year

Shenzhen Secuunion Info-Tech

Enterprise Partner of the Year

IT Check Solutions

Newcomer of the Year

Shenzhen Cydefend Communication Information Technology

Partner Sales Hero of the Year

Cheng Bingsong (Nanjing Yinqiang)

INDIA and SAARC

Distributor of the Year

Redington India Ltd

Partner of the Year

ITCG Technologies LLP

Partner of the Year

Oculin Tech (BD) Limited.

Enterprise Partner of the Year

Network Techlab (I) Pvt Ltd

Newcomer of the Year

Lapsys Infotech Pvt Ltd

Partner Hero of the Year

Miloni Mehta (HT Technologies)

JAPAN

Distributor of the Year

SB C&S Corporation

Partner of the Year

Dell Japan

Newcomer of the Year

DIS Service & Solutions Corp

Partner Sales Hero of the Year

Hideo Doi (Nihon ICS)

KOREA

Distributor of the Year

Secuwide Corp

Partner of the Year

Core IT Co., Ltd.

Newcomer of the Year

SG Nine

Partner Hero of the Year

Jeong Seok-Jo (Secuwide)



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 February 2024 - SonicWall acknowledged distinguished partners and distributors for their sustained excellence in protecting customers in an ever-evolving, complex threat landscape with its annual SonicWall Partner Awards. The awards recognise SonicWall partner organisations worldwide that have displayed uncommon excellence on delivering cybersecurity solutions to their customers."For the past three decades, SonicWall has owed its success to the dedication of its esteemed partners and distributors," said. "We're extraordinarily grateful for our growing community of 17,000 partners and distributors. But above all, we're grateful for the opportunity to honour those SonicWall SecureFirst partners who have exemplified our values and dedicated themselves to delivering world-class SonicWall security to organisations across the globe."Commenting on the remarkable achievements of the APJ winners,said "We are honoured to acknowledge the outstanding achievements of our partners and distributors in the Asia Pacific Japan region. Their relentless dedication to delivering top-notch cybersecurity solutions has been instrumental in safeguarding customers amidst a rapidly evolving threat landscape. The annual SonicWall Partner Awards reinforce our heartfelt gratitude for their unwavering commitment to excellence and securing organisations worldwide."Partners were nominated in various categories in each region for outstanding performance throughout the past year. For each of the Partner Awards, SonicWall selected from a large pool of nominees one partner per region who demonstrated consistent excellence over the past year. These partners have delivered tremendous performance, comprehensive expertise and unsurpassed service.SonicWall is pleased to announce the following APJ winners:SonicWall takes great pride in honouring partners and distributors every year for their special contributions in protecting customers from cyber threats.To see all the winners, please visit: Partner Awards - SonicWall Hashtag: #SonicWall

About SonicWall

SonicWall is a cybersecurity forerunner with more than 30 years of expertise and is recognized as the leading partner-first company. With the ability to build, scale and manage security across the cloud, hybrid and traditional environments in real-time, SonicWall provides seamless protection against the most evasive cyberattacks across endless exposure points for increasingly remote, mobile and cloud-enabled users.With its own threat research center, SonicWall can quickly and economically provide purpose-built security solutions to enable any organization—enterprise, government agencies and SMBs—around the world. For more information, visit www.sonicwall.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.