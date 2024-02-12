Ukraine updates: Germany, Poland, France meet on Ukraine

Monday sees the foreign ministers of Germany, Poland and France meet near Paris to discuss the aid situation for Ukraine.

The ministers are hoping to revive the so-called Weimar Triangle format, considered an important forum for coordination on European and cross-border issues.

The trilateral format was established in 1991, to bring the three of the most populous and militarily strongest EU members together.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's air force reported that 14 Russian drones and a cruise missile were shot down overnight as aerial attacks from both sides continue.

Here's a look at the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday, February 12.

Kremlin denies Starlink internet system in use

Russia on Monday denied that its forces were using Elon Mosk's Starlink satellite system, Reuters news agency reported on Monday.

On Sunday Ukraine said that Russian troops were using the system in the parts of Ukraine under their control.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "This is not a certified system with us; accordingly, it cannot be officially supplied here and is not officially supplied. Accordingly, it cannot be used officially in any way."

"That is why here, perhaps, we should not intrude into the discussion between the Kyiv regime and the entrepreneur Musk", he said, referring to Ukraine's government.

Musk said on Sunday said he was not aware of instances in which his system was being used by Russians.

In a post on X on Sunday, Musk said: "To the best of our knowledge, no Starlinks have been sold directly or indirectly to Russia."

"A number of false news reports claim that SpaceX is selling Starlink terminals to Russia," Musk said in the post on X, which he also owns. "This is categorically false."

Ukraine to produce thousands of long-range drones — report

Ukraine will produce thousands of long-range drones, capable of striking deep inside Russia according to a report citing the country's digital minister.

Reuters reported that Mykhailo Fedorov spoke about Kyiv's wartime drone industry in an interview in Kyiv in which he revealed new details about the sector.

"The category of long-range kamikaze drones is growing, with a range of 300, 500, 700, and 1,000 kilometers. Two years ago, this category did not exist ... at all," Fedorov told the Reuters news agency.

Fedorov has been at the center of the effort to grow Ukraine's military startups to help with innovation and build up the drone industry.

Some $2.5 million (€2.32 million) in grants were allocated to military tech startups via the BRAVE1 initiative established by the government last year — an amount set to be increased roughly tenfold in 2024 — he said.

Overall, more than 300,000 drones of different types were contracted last year and more than 100,000 were sent to the front, he said, adding that the figures did not cover volunteer supplies which Fedorov said made a "significant contribution."

Poland's PM visiting France and Germany amid European security challenges

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Monday heads to France and Germany as the three EU member states look for closer cooperation on challenges facing the region, including support for Ukraine.

Tusk will be meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with talks coming amid concern that support for Ukraine's defensive efforts against Russia's continued invasion is stalling.

Ukraine says it downed Russian drones in overnight attacks

Ukraine's air force on Monday said that air defense systems destroyed 14 out of 17 drones and one cruise missile, launched by Russia in overnight attacks.

The air force said in a post on the Telegram messaging service that Russia had also launched long-range surface to air missiles, but did not provide details on whether any targets were hit.

DW is unable to independently verify the information provided by Ukraine's air force.

Both Moscow and Kyiv have ramped up aerial attacks on each other's critical energy, military and transport infrastructure.

French, German, Polish foreign ministers to meet near Paris

The foreign ministers of Germany, France and Poland are meeting near Paris to discuss the aid situation for Ukraine, among other issues.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock agrees with France's Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne and Poland's Radoslaw Sikorski that Ukraine must be helped to win the war against Russia.

The diplomats are looking to discuss matters under the format of the Weimar Triangle, established in 1991, to strengthen cooperation on cross-border and European issues.

The Weimar Triangle brings together three of the most populous and militarily strong EU members. The possible revival of the format coincides with the change of government in Warsaw that has seen former EU Council President Donald Tusk replace Mateusz Morawiecki from the right-wing nationalist Law and Justice party (PiS) as Prime Minister.

The talks are being held amid concern that support for Ukraine's defense against Russia, is beginning to wane.

kb/rc (AFP, AP, Reuters)