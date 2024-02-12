Argentine President Milei and Pope Francis hold first talks

Pope Francis and Argentina's President Javier Milei held their first at-length meeting at the Vatican on Monday.

The two Argentinians spoke for 70 minutes with no translation required, although the content of the meeting has not immediately been made available.

Liberal economist Milei — who was sworn in as Argentina's new president in December — had previously been critical of the pope while campaigning during the election.

Milei had accused the pope of political interference and called him an "imbecile" who "promotes communism."

The two briefly met after Sunday mass that saw Argentina's first female saint, Mama Antula, canonized, with indications that last year's comments were now water under the bridge.

