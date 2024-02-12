Taiwan wins 3 silver medals as tug-of-war world championships concludes

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On the second day of final competitions at the World Indoor Tug of War Championships in Helsingborg, Sweden, Team Taiwan successfully took home silver medals in three separate events.

Taiwan placed second in the women’s 540 kg, the men’s 560 kg, and the mixed 560kg competitions on Sunday (Feb. 12), reported CNA. The string of second-place finishes followed Team Taiwan’s incredible showing on Saturday (Feb. 11), where Taiwan took gold medals in the men’s 600 kg, the mixed under 23 560 kg event, and the women’s 500 kg competition.



In the women’s 540 kg event, Taiwan lost to China’s women’s tug-of-war team, while the day prior, Taiwan bested China in the women’s 500 kg competition. In Sunday’s event, Taiwan only had one veteran athlete, while the rest were all newcomers, reported CNA.

Despite the second-place finishes in all of Sunday’s events, Team Taiwan improved its record over the 2023 World Indoor Championships held in Northern Ireland, where Taiwan took home one gold and two bronze medals. At this year’s tournament in Sweden, Team Taiwan will return home with three first-place wins and three second-place wins.

Over the past decade, Taiwan has developed a reputation as a powerhouse in international tug-of-war tournaments. Last September, Taiwan also excelled with a record medal haul at the World Outdoor Tug of War Championships.

Taiwan has also been selected as the location for the next Tug of War International Federation’s World Indoor Championships to take place in Taipei in 2026.