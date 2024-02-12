Police in central Taiwan arrest man for stabbing his neighbor in public

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police in Taichung’s Beitun District arrested one man for attempted murder after a violent dispute in public between two neighbors on Monday (Feb. 12) morning.

A 52-year-old man surnamed Shen (沈) was attacked by his neighbor, a 42-year-old man surnamed Huang (黃), around 8 a.m., reported UDN. As Shen was preparing to get on his scooter, Huang attacked him from behind with a knife, stabbing him in the neck and behind his left ear.



Police arrived just moments after the incident and found the wounded Shen. Huang, who was still armed with the knife, readily confessed and was arrested for attempted murder.

As Shen was preparing to leave that morning, Huang, still angry over a recent argument, reportedly grabbed a knife from his kitchen and rushed out to attack his neighbor.

Shen was rushed to China Medical University Hospital for emergency treatment. The two men live next door to one another and allegedly had fights in the past due to ongoing noise complaints.

Huang has since been transferred to the Taichung District Prosecutor’s Office on charges of attempted murder. Following the incident, the Director of Taichung’s Second Branch Police Office Chou Chun-ming (周俊銘) pleaded with residents to act rationally when involved in disputes with other citizens, per UDN.