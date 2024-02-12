Alexa
Delays after train derails on north Taiwan's Pingxi Line

No injuries after incident on popular tourist line

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/12 14:09
Passengers disembark a derailed train on the Pingxi Line on Monday. (Taiwan Railways Administration photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A train derailed on the Pingxi line in north Taiwan just before 11 a.m. on Monday (Feb. 12), and while passengers were delayed, no one was injured in the incident.

UDN reported that about 250 passengers were on the 4816 service when one of the train’s axles derailed between Shifen and Jintong stations. Repair vehicles were sent from nearby Qidu station, and an investigation is being conducted into the cause of the incident.

The railway administration has provided bus replacement services for affected passengers, and services on the line remain interrupted at the time of publishing. Up-to-date information on the status of the Pingxi Line can be found on the Taiwan Railway Administration’s website.

A train sits derailed on the Pingxi Line on Monday. (Taiwan Railway Administration photo)
Pingxi Line
Train derailment
Taiwan Railway Administration
Shifen
Jintong

