Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan helps Paraguay restore native fish species population

Paraguay's pacu fish make comeback with Taiwanese aquaculture techniques

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/12 14:04
Pirapitinga.

Pirapitinga. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has helped Paraguay’s pacu, a type of fish closely related to the piranha, make a comeback through the introduction of aquaculture techniques.

Chou Chun-hsien (周俊賢), the head of the Taiwan Technical Mission in Paraguay, said the primary reasons for the significant decrease in Paraguay's fishery yield include climate change, river pollution, construction of hydroelectric power plants, and overfishing, per CNA.

To address the declining population of pacu fish, the technical mission mass-produced the fish to enable Paraguay's aquaculture to be self-sufficient. This endeavor faced challenges, including the unfamiliarity of the fish’s characteristics and the high mortality rate in artificial reproduction.

Often, the team had to return to the rivers to find fish for breeding, which was not economically viable. They later introduced a patented automatic spawning and hatching system from Taiwan, which transformed artificial breeding into natural mating, greatly reducing mortality rates.

The team provided technical guidance to Paraguay's Ministry of Agriculture, university professors, and private enterprises for fish seed production. After years of effort, the shortage of pacu fish was alleviated.

Paraguay is Taiwan’s sole diplomatic ally in South America. The two countries established official ties in 1957.
Taiwan-Paraguay relations
aquaculture
Taiwan Technical Mission in Paraguay
pacu

RELATED ARTICLES

Paraguay president-elect may visit Taiwan prior to inauguration
Paraguay president-elect may visit Taiwan prior to inauguration
2023/06/15 15:41
Paraguay eyes deeper trade, investment ties with Taiwan
Paraguay eyes deeper trade, investment ties with Taiwan
2023/06/13 10:07
Paraguay president-elect might visit Taiwan before inauguration
Paraguay president-elect might visit Taiwan before inauguration
2023/05/06 17:51
Taiwan president congratulates Paraguay president-elect in phone call
Taiwan president congratulates Paraguay president-elect in phone call
2023/05/05 13:59
Paraguay president-elect pledges deeper ties with Taiwan
Paraguay president-elect pledges deeper ties with Taiwan
2023/05/02 15:31