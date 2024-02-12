Alexa
Taiwanese singer unharmed after fiery traffic wreck

Yang Zhe said he would still perform show later that day after incident

  526
By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/12 09:51
Firefighters extinguish Taiwanese singer Yang Zhe's car after an accident in Tainan on Sunday. (CNA photo)

Firefighters extinguish Taiwanese singer Yang Zhe's car after an accident in Tainan on Sunday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese singer Yang Zhe (楊哲) said he was lucky to escape unharmed from a fiery wreck after he was suspected to have swerved to avoid a dog while driving in Tainan on Sunday (Feb. 11).

After avoiding the dog, Yang was believed to have lost control of his vehicle, which then rolled into a roadside field and caught fire, per CNA. Tainan firefighters arrived at the scene at around 5 p.m. to find Yang’s vehicle engulfed in flames, though they were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

Yang was able to escape from the wreck unharmed. He reportedly told police and firefighters that he intended to complete a performance scheduled for that night.

The singer had not consumed alcohol at the time of the crash, and an investigation into the exact cause of the incident will be conducted, police said.

In addition to his solo music career, Yang has written for Taiwanese pop singer Jody Chiang (江蕙), penning the hit “Love Words in Dream (夢中的情話)”.
Yang Zhe (楊哲)
Jody Chiang (江蕙)
Tainan
Traffic accident

