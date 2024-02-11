South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team to transit in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — South Korea’s Black Eagles aerobatic team will make a pitstop at Kaohsiung International Airport on Monday (Feb. 12) before heading to Singapore ahead of the 2024 Singapore Airshow.

The T-50 Golden Eagle trainer jets will also be accompanied by a South Korean Air Force C-130 transport aircraft, CNA reported. Three T-50s will first land in the southern Taiwan city at 11:10 am, followed by a second wave of planes at 11:30 a.m., and finally, a third group at 11:50 a.m. to refuel and make preparations before arriving in Singapore.

The C-130 is scheduled to arrive in Kaohsiung earlier, at 9:40 a.m. All the aircraft will depart Taiwan by 3 p.m.

The Black Eagles is part of the South Korean Air Force, and is officially designated as the 239th Aerobatic Flight Squadron. It was first established in 1967 and after being disbanded multiple times, took its final form in 2009 with a fleet of Golden Eagles.

The Golden Eagles last stopped at Kaohsiung International Airport in February 2023 for refueling, while on their way to Avalon 2023, Australia’s International Airshow and Aerospace and Defence Exposition.

The Singapore Airshow is scheduled to last from Feb. 20-25.