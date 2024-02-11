Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Fireworks burn down Christmas tree in northern Taiwan

Mother, children flee scene, later admit to crime

  138
By Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/11 20:29
The Christmas tree art installation at Shang Park in Toufen, Miaoli on fire. (CNA photo)

The Christmas tree art installation at Shang Park in Toufen, Miaoli on fire. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Christmas tree art installation in a park in Toufen, Miaoli was found on fire Saturday (Feb. 10).

Deputy Director of the Toufen Branch of the Miaoli County Police Department Lu Yen-ting (盧彥廷) said they received a report at around 8 p.m. on Saturday (Feb. 10)., saying that a Christmas tree at Shang Park suddenly caught on fire, per CNA.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire but most of the tree had burned by then, leaving only its metal reinforcement, per UDN. Furthermore, a pile of firecrackers was found at the scene.

Residents said that before the incident, three people walked to the park carrying a large amount of fireworks.

Based on surveillance footage at the intersection and interviews, the police discovered that a 46-year-old woman surnamed Chen (陳) and her children were setting off fireworks in the park and accidentally caused the Christmas tree to catch on fire, the police reported. Chen later admitted to taking her two children to the park to light firecrackers in celebration of the Lunar New Year.

The case will be transferred to the Miaoli District Prosecutor’s Office for investigation on grounds of endangering public safety, the police said.
fireworks
fire
Lunar New Year
accident

RELATED ARTICLES

3 die in house fire in northern Taiwan on Lunar New Year's day
3 die in house fire in northern Taiwan on Lunar New Year's day
2024/02/11 11:49
Let tarot reading help navigate career crossroads in Year of the Dragon
Let tarot reading help navigate career crossroads in Year of the Dragon
2024/02/11 11:04
North Taiwan expects temperatures below 10 C on Lunar New Year’s Eve
North Taiwan expects temperatures below 10 C on Lunar New Year’s Eve
2024/02/09 09:53
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen calls for solidarity in final Lunar New Year address
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen calls for solidarity in final Lunar New Year address
2024/02/08 19:41
Temple profits from lending ‘lucky’ money in central Taiwan
Temple profits from lending ‘lucky’ money in central Taiwan
2024/02/08 17:45