Taiwan president hands out lucky bags at Guandu Temple

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) handed out lucky bags at Guandu Temple in Taipei on Sunday (Feb. 11).

President Tsai and other officials arrived at Guandu temple at 10:55 a.m. and were greeted by crowds, per CNA . Shouts of “Hello President Tsai!” and “Happy New Year, President Tsai!” could be heard.

After praying at the temple, Tsai handed out lucky bags. The line stretched for 500 meters and even reached Guandu Hospital.

Legislator Wu Szu-yao (武思瑶) was present and said that during the Lunar New Year, believers from all over Taiwan come to Guandu Temple to pray for peace and prosperity, per Liberty Times . "President Tsai's visit was well received," she said.

"President Tsai's visit during the Lunar New Year holiday brings warmth and positive energy to everyone," she added.