SXSW 2024 to feature 6 Taiwanese bands

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Six Taiwanese bands are set to perform at SXSW (South by Southwest) 2024 in Austin, Texas from March 11-16.

Chih Siou is a highly acclaimed singer-songwriter with a unique personal style and cross-genre music. After a year and a half hiatus, he released his latest single "A Universe Without Me" in December 2023, according to a Young Team Productions press release.

Gummy B is known as one of the most anticipated rappers of the new generation in Taiwan and has appeared in season 2 of the Taiwanese hip-hop talent show "The Rappers." His performance in the show was recognized by fans as “divine.” The rapper won Best Live Performance at the 2023 Golden Indie Music Awards.

The Dinosaur's Skin is the “first ever reptile rock band." The duo consists of band members Trex and Triceratops who are the last surviving dinosaurs on earth who write songs about their “prehistoric adventures in search of other dinosaur survivors and to mourn their deceased friends.” The band collaborated with Summer Salt on the single "If I Say I Love You" and is headed to Austin following their impressive performance at Taiwanese Waves in New York last year.

Majin is a multicultural female rapper of Taiwanese and German descent who grew up in Indonesia. With her skillful blend of boom-bap, melodic, Afrobeat, R&B, and pop music, she has opened up a new side of hip-hop music in Taiwan.

Mong Tong is a psychedelic duo that has gained a global fan base and is hailed as the new wave of Taiwanese music. They will release their latest EP "銘Epigraphy" in March and are embarking on a U.S. tour, with SXSW as the first stop.

Fire Ex. is one of the most representative punk rock bands in Taiwan and will go on tour in the U.S. in March. This will be their third appearance at SXSW. The band said they are ready to return to Austin with their latest album "Human Condition," which was released in June 2023.

The artists are performing as part of SXSW’s “Taiwan Beats Showcase," organized by Young Team Productions. The annual Texan music festival will also feature several talented Asian artists from countries including Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, and Singapore.