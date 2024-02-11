President visits Coast Guard personnel in northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) visited the Coast Guard Administration's Shen’ao Station on Sunday (Feb. 11) to hand out bonuses to personnel and wish them a happy Lunar New Year.

Tsai commended the CGA staff for their hard work and expressed gratitude to CGA “brothers and sisters” for their commitment to Taiwan’s security, even during the holiday season, Liberty Times reported. Sunday marked the last day of work before the first group of personnel took leave, which meant that everyone was in high spirits.

Tsai distributed holiday bonuses and red envelopes to the staff members and exchanged New Year greetings.

Ocean Affairs Council Minister Kuan Bi-ling (管碧玲) and Coast Guard Administration Director Chou Mei-wu (周美伍) were present during the special ceremony.

Kuan said the nearby Shen'ao Fishing Port has many scenic spots such as Elephant Trunk Rock and Shui-Nan Cave, so CGA personnel have a lot of work to do in terms of maritime rescue and emergency response.