Taiwan takes gold at Tug of War World Indoor Championships in Sweden

Taiwan defeats China in women's 500 kg competition, with further wins in men's 600 kg, mixed U23 560 kg events

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/11 15:02
Winners of the women's 500 kg tournaments at TWIF World Indoor Championships in Sweden, Feb. 10. (Facebook, Team Taiwan photo)

Winners of the women's 500 kg tournaments at TWIF World Indoor Championships in Sweden, Feb. 10. (Facebook, Team Taiwan photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan swept the competition on the first day of the 2024 Tug of War World Indoor Championships in Helsingborg, Sweden on Saturday (Feb. 10), taking gold medals in three events.

In the men’s 600 kg competition, Taiwan bested teams from Ireland and Basque Country to take first place, while also winning first place in the mixed under 23 560 kg event, beating teams from Ukraine and Basque Country, reported LTN. Taiwan also defeated China in the women’s 500 kg competition, where Taiwan was represented by the world-renowned Jingmei Girl’s High School tug-of-war team.

Winners of the mixed U23 560kg category. (Facebook, Team Taiwan photo)

Winners of the men's 600 kg category. (Facebook, Team Taiwan photo)

The news of the victories was shared on the Taiwan national tug-of-war team’s Facebook page on Sunday (Feb. 11). The last day of the Tug of War World Indoor Championships in Helsingborg will be Sunday, which will decide medals for the women’s 540 kg, the men’s 560 kg, and the mixed 560kg competitions.

Over the past decade, Taiwan has developed a reputation as a powerhouse in international tug-of-war tournaments. Last September, Taiwan also excelled with a record medal haul at the World Outdoor Tug of War Championships.

Taiwan has also been selected as the location for the next Tug of War International Federation’s World Indoor Championships to take place in Taipei in 2026.


Taiwan vs. China at the 2024 TWIF World Indoor Championships, women's 500 kg final.

TWIF
tug of war
Tug of War International Federation
Jingmei Girl's High School

