‘Flowers in Changhua’ opens in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Changhua city government announced the grand opening of its “Flowers in Changhua” event on Saturday (Feb. 10), per CNA.

At the opening ceremony, Changhua County Magistrate Wang Huei-mei (王惠美) said the outdoor floral arrangements offer various places for visitors to immerse themselves in, and they are perfect for taking photos. There are also agricultural and food exhibitions, a children’s play area, group performances, and treasure hunts, she added.

The city collaborated with well-known Japanese character designer Hiroshi Yoshii to design the “Flower Elf EVA” mascot to lead visitors through the event, according to the city’s press release. Yoshii is known for playful characters and digital art.

Wang invited the public to enjoy the flowers and attend other events such as the Changhua Moon Shadow Lantern Festival.

Flowers of Changhua will last Feb. 10-25 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Xizhou Park. More information can be found here.