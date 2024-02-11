Ukraine updates: Frontline situation is difficult, Kyiv says

The Ukrainian military described the situation along the war's frontlines in the east and south as difficult late Saturday, with the Ukrainian army repulsing 87 attempted attacks by Russian forces over the course of the day.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian air defenses reportedly repelled another Russian drone attack on Kyiv overnight.

Here's a look at the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Sunday, February 11.

Ukrainian air defences repell Russian drone attack

Ukraine's air defense systems have repelled a Russian air attack on Kyiv, the military head of the capital said early Sunday.

Earlier, the country's air force said several regions were under threat of drone attack.

There were no reports of casualties.

Ukraine reports heavy fighting in south, east along the front

The Ukrainian military described the situation along the frontlines in the east and south as difficult late Saturday, with the Ukrainian army repulsing 87 attempted attacks by Russian forces over the course of the day, the general staff said in a situation report.

Fighting was particularly intense on two sections of the front near the city of Donetsk, which has been controlled by Russian forces since 2014, according to the Ukrainian military.

The small town of Avdiivka, just north of Donetsk, came under renewed shelling. Fighting was almost as intense on the Mariinka front, a small town captured by Russia in late 2023.

dh/sms (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)