Sunny skies and chilly temps reported across Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Despite sunny weather across most of Taiwan, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) cautioned everyone to dress warmly on Sunday (Feb. 11) due to the cold temperatures, especially in the northwest.

Chilly temperatures were recorded across Taiwan early Sunday, registering 9.9 C in central Taipei, along with an extreme low in Miaoli, where the temperatures dropped to 3.7 C at 6:30 a.m. Temperatures will rise to the mid-teens throughout the afternoon and drop again in the evening, reported CWA.

In some central mountain areas, temperatures will remain below 10 C for most of Sunday.

Northern and central Taiwan residents, as well as Penghu, Kinmen, and Lienchiang counties, should be aware of a significant drop in temperature expected on Sunday evening. Temperatures may drop below 10 C and remain chilly through Monday morning, per UDN.

Those living in eastern and southern Taiwan can expect slightly warmer temperatures, along with cloudy skies and scattered showers on Sunday.

Weather is expected to warm to the upper teens across most of Taiwan by Monday afternoon (Feb. 12), reported CWA. Daily high temperatures will continue to increase throughout the week reaching 20 C by Tuesday (Feb. 13) afternoon, with nightly low temperatures averaging around 15 C for most of the week.



(Central Weather Administration image)