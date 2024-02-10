Ukraine updates: 7 killed in Russian drone strike on Kharkiv

Three children were among seven people killed overnight into Saturday when Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv was struck by a Russian drone.

In an interview with a German newspaper, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg urged European countries to increase their production of weapons and ammunition to ward off Russia's military threat.

The US Senate continues to push through a new $60 billion aid bill for Ukraine, despite fierce opposition by some Republican lawmakers.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's new military chief — appointed this week — says he will prioritize the use of drones and electronic warfare to counter Russia's invasion.

Here's a look at the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Saturday, February 10.

Russia's overnight drone strike on Kharkiv kills 7, including 3 children

Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv was hit by a Russian drone strike overnight, which killed at least seven people, the region's governor said.

Governor Oleh Syniehubov said the Iranian-made Shahed drone hit civilian infrastructure and caused a massive fire that burned down 15 private houses, prompting the evacuation of dozens of residents.

Three children were among the dead.

The head of the local prosecutor's office Oleksandr Filchakov said in a video posted on Telegram that three drones hit the petrol station in the city.

"There was a great deal of fuel and that's why there are these dreadful consequences from the fire," Filchakov said.

The Ukrainian Air Force said air defense systems destroyed 23 out of 31 Shahed drones launched by Russia overnight, which mostly struck the northeastern Kharkiv region and the southern province of Odesa.

Odesa regional governor Oleh Kiper said four people were injured there by the overnight drone attacks, including in the port city of Odesa.

Romania, meanwhile, said Russia staged overnight drone attacks on Ukraine's river ports of Ismail and Reni, near the Romanian border.

Air Force planes were deployed to monitor the situation and nearby residents were sent text alerts.

nm/ab (AFP, Reuters, AP, dpa)