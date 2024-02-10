Photo of the Day: Taiwan's first snow in Year of the Dragon

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Yushan continued to experience snow due to the latest strong cold air mass.

Temperatures fell to 14 C in Taipei, 13 C in Taoyuan, and 15 C in Taichung during the daytime on Saturday (Feb. 10). A cold advisory was issued by the Central Weather Administration (CWA) for some areas in northen, northeastern, and central Taiwan.

New Taipei, Taipei, Keelung, Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Miaoli, Taichung, Changhua, Nantou, Yunlin, Yilan, and the outlying island of Kinmen are expected to see temperatures dip to below 10 C between Saturday and Sunday morning.

Pictures released by CWA's Yushan Weather Station on Saturday show the peak of the country's highest mountain at 3,952 meters covered by snow on the first day of the Lunar New Year.



(Central Weather Administration photo)



(Central Weather Administration photo)