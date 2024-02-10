Taiwan's envoy to India vows to build 'Taiwan Town' in Delhi

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s representative to India said on Friday (Feb. 9) that a special zone is being planned to lure more Taiwanese businesses to invest in the world's fifth-largest economy.

Baushuan Ger (葛葆萱) announced the plan, touted as "Taiwan Town," at a banquet on Lunar New Year's Eve in Delhi. Taiwanese business people, teachers, and Taiwanese married to Indian citizens attended the event hosted by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India, according to CNA.

Ger said most Taiwanese companies choose Chennai as their manufacturing base. However, he said, there are many other business-friendly Indian mega cities that should be considered.

The envoy said "Taiwan Town" will offer advice to make doing business in the South Asian country easier. "Taiwanese can seek advice here to find a reliable business partner or to find the Indian city that suits their business development needs.”

India is expected to become the world’s third largest economy by 2030, according to a S&P Global report from December.