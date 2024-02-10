Taiwan FDA says no pork growth additive found in nationwide testing

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) said on Saturday (Feb. 10) that no beta-agonists have been detected in the latest round of nationwide random tests.

Following the discovery of the banned additive cimbiterol in pork slices from Taiwan Sugar by Taichung's health bureau, a retesting was carried out by local health and TFDA officials earlier this week. The officials said the separate tests found the substance in pork slices from Taiwan Sugar at levels of less than 0.002 parts per million (ppm).

The authorities emphasized that the feed additive would not be cost-effective due to the high price of cimbuterol, and the only place in Taiwan where the additive is being used is at laboratories.

The TFDA said no beta-agonist was found in the latest round of testing on Friday (Feb. 9) of 705 meat products sampled from shelves across Taiwan.

"The is no food safety risk in the local meat supply chain," the authorities said, adding there will be tightened checks for cimbiterol going forward.

Cimbuterol is a type of beta-agonist that can be used to promote lean meat growth. Other beta-agonists banned in Taiwan include ractopamine, salbutamol, and clenbuterol.