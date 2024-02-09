US Packaged Dry Rice Market Emerging Trends 2024 Indicate Strong Revenue Growth Potential

The recent “US Packaged Dry Rice Market” report by Report Ocean gathers insights and assessments through genuine consultations with key stakeholders, including CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors. This comprehensive study aims to thoroughly examine the global industry, target market, competition, and various influencing factors. Ask for Free Sample Report

The report on the "US Packaged Dry Rice Market" conducts a data-driven quantitative analysis of the relevant industry. It utilizes research based on public records to identify significant patterns. Additionally, it provides predictions for the market sector's growth between 2024 and 2032.

US Packaged Dry Rice Market Analysis and Growth Forecast:

An increase in rice consumption by the majority of the population has led to a higher demand for packaged dry rice in the United States. Increasing health awareness, improved agricultural practices, and the introduction of innovative packaging solutions are some of the factors fueling the growth of the market. The US packaged dry rice market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2%, and will reach a value of USD 11.5 Billion by 2024.

Segmentation based on product type:

The white rice segment holds the largest market share because of the higher preference for it among consumers in the US. This is because it can be preserved easily and has a longer shelf life than brown rice. Despite the lower nutrition content, white rice is more popular among consumers because it is softer and tastier, easy to digest, and takes less time to cook. The brown rice segment is expected to expand at a comparatively higher rate than the white rice segment during the forecasted period.

Segmentation based on distribution channel:

The supermarkets segment held the largest market share in 2018, and is expected to expand during the forecast period. Supermarkets allow consumers to view and compare products from various brands. This makes it convenient and saves time for consumers, while allowing them to choose the item that is best suited to their requirements. The convenient stores segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. These stores have extended hours of operation, convenient locations, and stocks of popular brands, which attract and serve a large customer base.

Companies covered:

Mars, Inc.

McCormick & Company

Ebro Foods, S.A.

Hain Celestial Group

Riceland Foods, Inc.

Amira Nature Foods Ltd.

Farmers Rice Cooperative

The Sun Valley Rice Company, LLC

American Commodity Company, LLC

California Family Foods

