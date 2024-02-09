Frozen Dessert Market Emerging Players May Yields New Opportunities

Our comprehensive research on the Frozen Dessert Market (2024-2032) provides valuable insights for businesses, covering trends, investments, technological advancements, and major players. Utilizing qualitative and statistical data from 2017-2032, including SWOT, BCG, and PESTLE analysis, along with visuals, our report offers a thorough market landscape with stakeholder insights, regional outlooks, and financial considerations.

Market Overview

The global frozen dessert market witnessed significant growth, with a size of US$ 90.9 billion in 2021. Forecasts suggest further growth, reaching US$ 139.1 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Several factors are propelling the global frozen dessert market, including rising disposable income, the launch of new flavors, and increased demand for low-fat and gluten-free products. Efforts by businesses to expand their product portfolios, such as Coca-Cola’s venture into frozen desserts in India, are also contributing to market growth.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold the highest share in the global frozen dessert market, driven by increasing demand for ice cream desserts and frozen yogurt. Factors such as a growing preference for a healthy lifestyle, rising urban population, and changing climate conditions are anticipated to fuel market growth in this region.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic affected various industries, including the frozen dessert market. While there were obstacles due to disruptions in food supply chains, increased demand for healthy food products like yogurt positively impacted the market. Consumers’ shift towards sugar-free products and willingness to try new flavors and packaging also contributed to market growth during the pandemic.

Competitors in the Market

Key players in the frozen dessert market include Baskin Robbins LLC, Bassetts Ice cream, Danone S.A., Nestle S.A., Unilever, and others. The report provides insights into each segment, offering estimations for principal applications and emerging prospects.

Market Segmentation

Product : Ice-cream, Frozen Yogurts, Confectionary & Candies, Others

: Ice-cream, Frozen Yogurts, Confectionary & Candies, Others Distribution Channel : Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience stores, Cafes & Bakery Shops, Online, Others

: Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience stores, Cafes & Bakery Shops, Online, Others Region: North America, Europe (Western Europe, Eastern Europe), Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), South America

Forecasts and Outlook

Forecasts indicate a rise in global frozen dessert output by approximately 2.9% in 2023, driven by the gradual recovery of production in Western Europe and a rebound in output across the Asia/Pacific region. China maintains its dominant position, contributing significantly to the market’s growth.

FAQ: Frozen Dessert Market

1. What is the frozen dessert market?

The frozen dessert market encompasses a wide range of products such as ice cream, frozen yogurt, sorbet, gelato, and other frozen confections. These desserts are typically stored and served at low temperatures.

2. What factors are driving the growth of the frozen dessert market?

Several factors are contributing to the growth of the frozen dessert market, including rising disposable income, increasing demand for healthier dessert options, the launch of new flavors and products, and expanding distribution channels.

3. What are some popular frozen dessert products in the market?

Popular frozen dessert products include ice cream, frozen yogurt, popsicles, gelato, sorbet, and frozen custard. These products come in various flavors and formulations to cater to different consumer preferences.

4. How does the COVID-19 pandemic impact the frozen dessert market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had both positive and negative effects on the frozen dessert market. While disruptions in supply chains initially posed challenges, increased demand for at-home indulgences and healthier dessert options positively influenced market growth.

5. Which regions are driving the growth of the frozen dessert market?

North America, particularly the United States, is a significant contributor to the growth of the frozen dessert market, driven by the popularity of ice cream and frozen yogurt. Additionally, regions like Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America are experiencing growing demand for frozen desserts due to changing consumer preferences and lifestyle trends.

6. What are the key distribution channels for frozen desserts?

Key distribution channels for frozen desserts include supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, cafes & bakery shops, online retailers, and specialty dessert stores. Each channel caters to different consumer preferences and shopping behaviors.

7. Who are the major players in the frozen dessert market?

Major players in the frozen dessert market include Baskin Robbins LLC, Nestle S.A., Unilever, Danone S.A., and other global and regional brands. These companies compete by offering innovative products, expanding their distribution networks, and engaging in marketing initiatives.

8. What are some emerging trends in the frozen dessert market?

Emerging trends in the frozen dessert market include the growing demand for plant-based and dairy-free options, innovative flavor combinations, sustainable packaging solutions, and the use of premium ingredients. Health-conscious consumers are also driving the demand for low-sugar, low-fat, and functional frozen desserts.

Conclusion

Our report provides a comprehensive understanding of the frozen dessert market, highlighting growth opportunities, regional dynamics, and the impact of key factors such as COVID-19. It serves as a valuable resource for businesses looking to strategize and capitalize on emerging trends in the frozen dessert industry.

