India Hair Care Products Market Record Breaking Growth Ahead Key Players Ready for Action

The report on the "India Hair Care Products Market" conducts a data-driven quantitative analysis of the relevant industry. It utilizes research based on public records to identify significant patterns. Additionally, it provides predictions for the market sector's growth between 2024 and 2032.

India Hair Care Products Market Analysis and Growth Forecast:

Hair care has emerged as an integral part of the average Indians beauty regime, of late. Access to international beauty trends led to the rapid evolution of the hair care market in India.

Market insights:

The hair care products market in India was valued at INR 224.76 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach INR 384.19 Billion by 2024, thus expanding at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.35% during the forecast period. Increasing pollution levels have raised problems like hair fall, dandruff and premature greying of hair. Therefore, besides using essential hair care products like shampoo, hair oil and conditioner, people are spending on revitalizing serum, medicinal oil, and other such products to address hair-related problems.

Market segment insights:

Product type-wise segmentation: Based on product type, the hair care market is segmented into hair oils, shampoo, hair colorants, hair styling products and conditioners. As of 2018, the hair oil products segment held the largest share (42%) in terms revenue, followed by shampoo and hair colorants segments. Hair oil being the most affordable and widely used hair care product in India, comprised the largest market share.

Product benefit-wise segmentation:

Based on the benefits obtained from the hair care products, the market is segmented into hair nourishment/maintenance, hair problem solving and hair styling/conditioning products. In 2018, the product segment offering nourishment/maintenance held the largest share (47%) in terms of revenue. This segment is further categorized into products that cover up grey hair, fights hair fall and dandruff, and repair dry and damaged hair. In 2018, the segment of hair care products for covering up grey hair held the largest market share (42%) in terms of revenue.

Key growth drivers of the market:

Owing to pollution and increasing amount of work stress, Indians are facing serious hair-related problems. Therefore to nourish their hair, besides using primary hair care products like hair oils, shampoos, and conditioners, consumers are demanding hair care products like hair serums, hair nourishing oils, nourshing shampoo, and hair protectants, which is driving the growth of the market.

Social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram have exposed Indians to global hair care trends. Influenced by celebrities, people are increasingly investing in hair styling products like hair wax and hair gel, besides coloring, straightening or perming of the hair. This, as a result, is facilitating the growth of the hair care products market in India.

Key deterrents to the growth of the market:

The hair care products market in India consists of players who do not adhere to the quality standards for the products and services they offer. Also, counterfeit hair care products are available at a lower price than the original ones, thereby attracting price-sensitive Indian consumers. However, fake products fail to live up to the expectations of consumers in terms of quality, hampering their loyalty to the original branded products. Consumer also tend to switch brands if similar products are available at affordable prices. Allergic reactions to certain chemicals, ineffectiveness of a product and lack of availability are among other reasons that might impel Indians to switch brands. These factors hinder the growth of the market players which poses challenge towards the expansion of the market.

Companies covered:

Bajaj Consumer Care Limited

Dabur India Limited

Emami Limited

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Marico Limited

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health care Limited

CavinKare Private Limited

LOreal India Private Limited

The Himalaya Drug Company

Report Components

Market Synopsis: This section encapsulates the present market scenario and outlines the industry’s scope. It includes a comprehensive analysis of key segments such as product types, applications, and regions, with revenue and sales forecasts provided as part of this overview.

Competitive Landscape: Illuminating the market’s competitive terrain, this section presents an in-depth analysis of manufacturers, offering insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses noteworthy details on mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments.

Regional Analysis: Providing an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this segment also explores the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other crucial estimations.

Company Profiles: This section provides strategic business insights about key firms operating within the market landscape. It covers product specifications, revenue shares, and portfolios of these major companies.

The Analysis Objectives of the Report are:

To determine the size of the Market by identifying its sub-segments.

To research the key players and analyze their growth strategies.

To assess the size and value of the Market based on key regions.

To analyze the Market in terms of growth trends, potential, and participation in the overall sector.

To investigate the Market size (volume and value) from the company, key regions/countries, goods and applications, and background data.

Primary Market manufacturers to specify, clarify, and analyze the product sales volume, value, market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis, and future development plans.

To investigate market competitive developments such as market expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

What is new in 2024?

– Major developments that can change the business landscape as well as market forecasts.

– Addition/refinement in segmentation–Increase in depth or width of segmentation of the market.

– Coverage of new market players and change in the market share of existing players of the market.

– Updated financial information and product portfolios of players operating in the market.

– Updated market developments of the profiled players.

– Any new data points/analysis (frameworks) which was not present in the previous version of the report

