India Wrist Watch Market Key Players Lead the Way in Growth, Setting New Records

The recent “India Wrist Watch Market” report by Report Ocean gathers insights and assessments through genuine consultations with key stakeholders, including CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors. This comprehensive study aims to thoroughly examine the global industry, target market, competition, and various influencing factors. Ask for Free Sample Report

The report on the “India Wrist Watch Market” conducts a data-driven quantitative analysis of the relevant industry. It utilizes research based on public records to identify significant patterns. Additionally, it provides predictions for the market sector’s growth between 2024 and 2032. The research primarily focuses on major global market manufacturers, analyzing sales volume, rates, competitive aspects, market share, and development strategies up to 2032.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND40

India Wrist Watch Market Analysis and Growth Forecast:

Over the last decade, wrist watches have gained much popularity as a fashion accessory than a device for telling time. This recognition can be attributed to the high brand consciousness among millennial consumers, celebrity endorsement and aggressive marketing strategies adopted by fashion brands. Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru are the leading markets for wrist watches in India, in terms of sales volume.

Market insights

The wrist watch segment accounts for around 80% of the Indian timepiece market. The wrist watch market in India was valued at INR 94.55 Billion in 2018, and is expected to reach INR 192.74 Billion by 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.21%, during the forecast period (2019-2024). In the past few years, smartwatches and premium watches have witnessed a significant growth in demand and popularity. These two are the main components which have attributed to the rapid growth of the wrist watch market. Slashed goods and services tax (GST) rates on luxury watches and increasing fashion consciousness among consumers have further accelerated the market growth. Moreover, with the progressing retail landscape and increase in Internet retailing, the sale of wrist watches is anticipated to experience a swift increase in the Indian market. However, the presence of counterfeit products is a major challenge for the market. The developing market for fitness bands and activity trackers as substitutes for smartwatches, also impedes the growth of the wrist watch market.

Market segment analysis

Based on the price range of products, the wrist watch market in India is segmented into mass price, economy price and premium price segments. In India, the mass price segment is operated mostly by the unorganized sector. The customer-base of the economy price segment is the highest and comprises mainly the millennial and working demography of the country. The revenue generated from the sale of products in the economy price segment accounted for 37.95% of the overall market revenue in 2018. The demand for premium branded watches is predicted to expand at a rapid growth rate of 13.75% during this period, owing to the increase in average disposable income, steady expansion of retail network by international fashion brands in tier II and tier III cities and increase in fashion consciousness among people.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND40

Competition analysis

Some of the major players in the market include Titan Company Limited, Casio India Co. Private Limited, Rolex Watch Company Private Limited and Timex Group India Limited. Among these accomplished players, the industry is being led by Titan Company Limited, accounting for approximately 40% of the overall wrist watch market, for almost a decade. As a strategic move to capture higher market share, players are trying to diversify their product portfolios by introducing smart watches in their product portfolio. In 2019, the overall sales volume of smart watches in India was about 34,200 units. The companies are coming up with innovative ranges of products incorporated with new features and technologies that are likely to further intensify the competition.

Companies covered

Timex Group India Limited

Titan Company Limited

Casio India Co. Private Limited

Citizen Watches (India) Private Limited

Fossil India Private Limited

PA Time Industries (Maxima Watches)

Rolex Watch Company Private Limited

Swatch Group (India) Private Limited

Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND40

Report Components

Market Synopsis: This section encapsulates the present market scenario and outlines the industry’s scope. It includes a comprehensive analysis of key segments such as product types, applications, and regions, with revenue and sales forecasts provided as part of this overview.

Competitive Landscape: Illuminating the market’s competitive terrain, this section presents an in-depth analysis of manufacturers, offering insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses noteworthy details on mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments.

Regional Analysis: Providing an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this segment also explores the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other crucial estimations.

Company Profiles: This section provides strategic business insights about key firms operating within the market landscape. It covers product specifications, revenue shares, and portfolios of these major companies.

The Analysis Objectives of the Report are:

To determine the size of the Market by identifying its sub-segments.

To research the key players and analyze their growth strategies.

To assess the size and value of the Market based on key regions.

To analyze the Market in terms of growth trends, potential, and participation in the overall sector.

To investigate the Market size (volume and value) from the company, key regions/countries, goods and applications, and background data.

Primary Market manufacturers to specify, clarify, and analyze the product sales volume, value, market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis, and future development plans.

To investigate market competitive developments such as market expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

What is new in 2024?

– Major developments that can change the business landscape as well as market forecasts.

– Addition/refinement in segmentation–Increase in depth or width of segmentation of the market.

– Coverage of new market players and change in the market share of existing players of the market.

– Updated financial information and product portfolios of players operating in the market.

– Updated market developments of the profiled players.

– Any new data points/analysis (frameworks) which was not present in the previous version of the report

Request full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND40

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/