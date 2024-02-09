India Smart Lighting Market Projections Point Towards Historic Revenue Expansion

The recent “India Smart Lighting Market” report by Report Ocean gathers insights and assessments through genuine consultations with key stakeholders, including CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors. This comprehensive study aims to thoroughly examine the global industry, target market, competition, and various influencing factors. Ask for Free Sample Report

The report on the "India Smart Lighting Market" conducts a data-driven quantitative analysis of the relevant industry. It utilizes research based on public records to identify significant patterns. Additionally, it provides predictions for the market sector's growth between 2024 and 2032. The research primarily focuses on major global market manufacturers, analyzing sales volume, rates, competitive aspects, market share, and development strategies up to 2032.

India Smart Lighting Market Analysis and Growth Forecast:

The India smart lighting market was valued at INR 7.63 Billion in 2018, which is expected to reach INR 80.56 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 48.87% during the forecast period.

Digitization is changing the way consumers, government and businesses interact with the physical world. The lighting industry is expected to be the next digital disruptor, owing to the increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT).

Smart lighting is an emerging technology that is replacing conventional lightings like halogens, CFLs, and incandescent bulbs with efficient LED lights and sensors for energy conservation. Smart lights have automated controls which make adjustments depending on various conditions like availability of daylight.

Market insights

Favorable government initiatives like the Smart Cities Mission (SCM), increasing demand for intelligent solutions for street and office lighting and evolving lifestyle of Indian consumers establish a positive environment for the growth of the smart lighting market in India. The government has initiated the smart street lighting installation program in all major cities of the country. The development of third-party apps, voice assistants, and new product formats that connect with people are further driving the smart lighting market.

Although the rapid growth in digitization offers ample opportunities, significant barriers like lack of interoperability and standardization in smart devices, high costs, and complexity in system configuration tend to slowdown the adoption of smart lights in India.

Industry players are moving towards enhanced technologies like Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) and solar-based smart lighting that is expected to transform the smart lighting market.

Segmentation insights

Based on application, the smart lighting industry can be segmented into smart outdoor and smart indoor lighting. Street lights comprise the most substantial portion of the outdoor lighting segment. Smart outdoor lighting finds its application in industrial and commercial spaces. Smart indoor lights, on the other hand, have their application in smart residential homes.

Based on the lighting source, liquid display bulb, down lights and batten lights are the major segments. DMX, DALI, and power over Ethernet are major wired lighting technologies, whereas Zigbee and Bluetooth are major wireless technologies

Competitive insights

The industry is fragmented but comprises a few well-established players like Wipro, Philips and Syska. As smart lighting technology is relatively untapped, new players like Xiaomi, Svarochi and Halonix are rapidly gaining market share. The industry is attracting investments from foreign players offering other smart devices.

Companies covered

Bajaj Electricals Limited

Wipro Lighting

Philips India Limited

Syska LED Light Private Limited

Osram India

Schneider Electric India Private Limited

Samsung India Electronics Private Limited

Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited

Svarochi Lighting

Halonix Technologies Private Limited

Report Components

Market Synopsis: This section encapsulates the present market scenario and outlines the industry’s scope. It includes a comprehensive analysis of key segments such as product types, applications, and regions, with revenue and sales forecasts provided as part of this overview.

Competitive Landscape: Illuminating the market’s competitive terrain, this section presents an in-depth analysis of manufacturers, offering insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses noteworthy details on mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments.

Regional Analysis: Providing an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this segment also explores the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other crucial estimations.

Company Profiles: This section provides strategic business insights about key firms operating within the market landscape. It covers product specifications, revenue shares, and portfolios of these major companies.

The Analysis Objectives of the Report are:

To determine the size of the Market by identifying its sub-segments.

To research the key players and analyze their growth strategies.

To assess the size and value of the Market based on key regions.

To analyze the Market in terms of growth trends, potential, and participation in the overall sector.

To investigate the Market size (volume and value) from the company, key regions/countries, goods and applications, and background data.

Primary Market manufacturers to specify, clarify, and analyze the product sales volume, value, market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis, and future development plans.

To investigate market competitive developments such as market expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

What is new in 2024?

– Major developments that can change the business landscape as well as market forecasts.

– Addition/refinement in segmentation–Increase in depth or width of segmentation of the market.

– Coverage of new market players and change in the market share of existing players of the market.

– Updated financial information and product portfolios of players operating in the market.

– Updated market developments of the profiled players.

– Any new data points/analysis (frameworks) which was not present in the previous version of the report

