India Refrigerator Market 2024 Report Forecasts Phenomenal Revenue Growth Trajectory

India Refrigerator Market Analysis and Growth Forecast:

Market insights:

The consumer goods market in India is one of the largest in the world. According to a World Economic Forum report published in 2019, it is expected to become the third-largest consumer market by 2025, after the US and China. The demand for refrigerator is likely to pick up in the coming years, especially in rural areas, as the government plans to invest heavily in rural electrification

Increase in disposable income and easy financing schemes have boosted the sale of refrigerators, propelling market growth. Rapid urbanization and changes in lifestyle have influenced consumers to buy smart refrigerators. A majority of the sale is generated through the urban cohort. Production of refrigerators for domestic use increased from 23 lakh in Q3 FY 2020 to 28.1 lakh in Q3 FY 2021, with a 22% year-on-year growth.

Market influencers:

Technology has advanced so much in recent years that customers can now use refrigerators even during power cuts. They can check what is inside the fridge without opening the door, convert the freezer into a refrigerator unit, control temperature, and change modes. This has made consumers interested in refrigerators

The government has imposed some rules on manufacturing companies for energy consumption labels (star labeling) and use of Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) refrigerants instead of Hydro-chloro-fluoro Carbon (HCFC).

Impact of COVID-19:



Manufacturing industries faced a shortage of raw materials and components required to produce refrigerators, during the initial phase of the lockdown. This was because of the restrictions imposed on exports from China. Laborers migrating to their hometowns during the lockdown disrupted the supply chain. Therefore, the lack of manpower impacted the transportation of consumer goods.

Despite, a serious economic plunge, the domestic refrigerator Market has adopted new strategies and development skills to recover.

Competitive insights:



The presence of several players across the globe makes the market fragmented. Manufacturers are focused on developing energy-efficient products and engaged in promotional activities to attract consumers and gain a strong foothold. Although, company are focusing on developing spacious and customizable interior and usage of LED bulbs for brighter lighting which can save energy.

Report Components

Market Synopsis: This section encapsulates the present market scenario and outlines the industry’s scope. It includes a comprehensive analysis of key segments such as product types, applications, and regions, with revenue and sales forecasts provided as part of this overview.

Competitive Landscape: Illuminating the market’s competitive terrain, this section presents an in-depth analysis of manufacturers, offering insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses noteworthy details on mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments.

Regional Analysis: Providing an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this segment also explores the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other crucial estimations.

Company Profiles: This section provides strategic business insights about key firms operating within the market landscape. It covers product specifications, revenue shares, and portfolios of these major companies.

The Analysis Objectives of the Report are:

To determine the size of the Market by identifying its sub-segments.

To research the key players and analyze their growth strategies.

To assess the size and value of the Market based on key regions.

To analyze the Market in terms of growth trends, potential, and participation in the overall sector.

To investigate the Market size (volume and value) from the company, key regions/countries, goods and applications, and background data.

Primary Market manufacturers to specify, clarify, and analyze the product sales volume, value, market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis, and future development plans.

To investigate market competitive developments such as market expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

What is new in 2024?

– Major developments that can change the business landscape as well as market forecasts.

– Addition/refinement in segmentation–Increase in depth or width of segmentation of the market.

– Coverage of new market players and change in the market share of existing players of the market.

– Updated financial information and product portfolios of players operating in the market.

– Updated market developments of the profiled players.

– Any new data points/analysis (frameworks) which was not present in the previous version of the report

