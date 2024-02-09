India Hand Sanitizer Market In-depth Sectoral Analysis and Identifying Key Growth Catalysts by 2032

The recent “India Hand Sanitizer Market” report by Report Ocean gathers insights and assessments through genuine consultations with key stakeholders, including CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors. This comprehensive study aims to thoroughly examine the global industry, target market, competition, and various influencing factors. Ask for Free Sample Report

The report on the “India Hand Sanitizer Market” conducts a data-driven quantitative analysis of the relevant industry. It utilizes research based on public records to identify significant patterns. Additionally, it provides predictions for the market sector’s growth between 2024 and 2032. The research primarily focuses on major global market manufacturers, analyzing sales volume, rates, competitive aspects, market share, and development strategies up to 2032.

India Hand Sanitizer Market Analysis and Growth Forecast:

The hand sanitizer market was valued at INR 8.89 Billion in 2020. It is expected to reach INR 17.97 Billion by 2026, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~12.94% during the 2021-2026 period.

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic has changed consumer behavior and has encouraged people to take precautionary measures on personal cleanliness. The Indian government has issued several guidelines to educate people about hand hygiene. The growing awareness regarding hand hygiene has produced numerous growth opportunities for the market players and hand sanitizers have become an essential commodity in every household.

Impact of COVID-19 and the way forward:

The demand for hand sanitizers increased significantly in February 2020, following the outbreak of COVID-19. As a result, the revenue of sanitizer companies, pharmaceutical stores, and supermarkets surged. This led to the emergence of new business opportunities. Firms from different sectors forayed into the hand sanitizer market in India. However, the demand fell as things started to normalize.

Competitive landscape:

There were a few established players such as Reckitt Benckiser, HUL, Himalaya Drug Company, and Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) at the beginning of 2020. However, several small companies entered the business, in view of the pandemic, to take advantage of the demand. They grabbed more than 65% of the market share as of May 2021. New entrants, mostly included distilleries had easy access to the extra neutral alcohol (ENA) which are required in manufacturing sanitizers. The government had granted the new market players the production license. In the coming years, high demand is expected from institutional buyers; the large, established players are likely to secure market share.

What is new in 2024?

– Major developments that can change the business landscape as well as market forecasts.

– Addition/refinement in segmentation–Increase in depth or width of segmentation of the market.

– Coverage of new market players and change in the market share of existing players of the market.

– Updated financial information and product portfolios of players operating in the market.

– Updated market developments of the profiled players.

– Any new data points/analysis (frameworks) which was not present in the previous version of the report

