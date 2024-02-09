Taiwan denies mishandling visit by Tokyo governor

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The visit by Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko (小池百合子) to Taiwan was handled according to protocol, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Friday (Feb. 9), rejecting allegations by an unnamed diplomat.

Koike spent two days in Taiwan, meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Vice President and President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德), and Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安). She also held discussions with Digital Minister Audrey Tang (唐鳳) and visited the grave of President Lee Teng-hui (李登輝), who once called her his “daughter in Japan.”

However, media reports alleged that because Koike did not belong to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), her visit received a low-key treatment. In a statement on its website Friday, MOFA condemned the report, first noting that the supposed “diplomat” was hiding behind a veil of anonymity.

The rest of the report featured several mistakes and a lack of diplomatic professionalism, MOFA said. Three different wrong spellings of her name would damage the country’s image, according to the statement.

Koike’s Feb. 7-8 visit had been thoroughly prepared, with MOFA making no distinction between visitors from different parties. As long as the exchanges benefited Taiwan, MOFA said it would exert its utmost effort to organize the trip.