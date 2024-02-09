US Senate passes US$95 billion foreign aid bill for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The US Senate passed a US$95.34 billion (NT$2.98 trillion) foreign aid bill on Thursday (Feb. 8), per CNA .

In a 67-32 vote, the foreign aid bill passed the US Senate, per Reuters . The bill comes as a US$118 billion bipartisan border deal failed to pass the Senate.

The bill calls for US$61 billion for Ukraine, US$14 billion for Israel, and US$4.83 billion for Taiwan and other partners in the Indo-Pacific.

Additionally, the bill will allocate US$9.15 billion in aid for humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza, the West Bank, and other conflict zones around the world.

Senator Chuck Schumer said, "This is a good first step. This bill is essential for our national security, for the security of our friends in Ukraine, in Israel, for humanitarian aid for innocent civilians in Gaza, and for Taiwan."

"We are going to keep working on this bill until the job is done," he added.