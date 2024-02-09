Alexa
North Taiwan expects temperatures below 10 C on Lunar New Year’s Eve

Mercury to rise above 20 C after weekend

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/09 09:53
Visitors outside a temple in Sanxia, New Taipei City. 

Visitors outside a temple in Sanxia, New Taipei City.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four cities and counties in north Taiwan and two offshore islands can expect temperatures below 10 C for the Lunar New Year’s Eve on Friday (Feb. 9) night.

The Central Weather Administration (CWA) issued orange alerts for New Taipei, Taoyuan, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Kinmen, and Matsu. Temperatures under 12 C could continue for at least 24 hours in low-lying areas, according to the cold surge advisories.

In Matsu, the mercury was likely to keep hovering around 6 C or lower. The alerts were downgraded to yellow for Taipei and Keelung, meaning there was still a possibility of temperatures below 10 C.

The first day of the Year of the Dragon, Saturday (Feb. 10), was likely to see the weather recover, with 16 C during the day, and 19 C on Sunday (Feb. 11). Maximum temperatures in north Taiwan were likely to stay above 20 C for the rest of the Feb. 8-14 Lunar New Year holiday.

A heavy rain advisory was in force Friday morning for Keelung and for the north coast of New Taipei City, the CWA said. Rainfall accumulated within 24 hours could exceed 80 millimeters, or one hour of rain could exceed 40 mm. Precipitation was likely to diminish later in the day, according to forecasters.
