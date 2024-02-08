Rocker Rod Stewart cancels Taiwan concert

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fans hoping to see rock veteran Rod Stewart live in Kaohsiung City next month will be disappointed to hear the star canceled the only gig on his latest tour slated for Taiwan, reports said Thursday (Feb. 8).

The southern city has been building a reputation as a concert venue for major international acts, including Blackpink, Coldplay, and Ed Sheeran. The British singer-songwriter drew more than 90,000 fans on Saturday (Feb. 3).

The organizer of the Taiwan leg of Stewart’s “Live in Concert, One Last Time” world tour, Live Nation Taiwan, said the concert had been canceled “due to unforeseen circumstances.” The company outlined the full refund procedure on its Facebook page.

Concerts planned for Kuala Lumpur, Manila, and Hong Kong were also scrapped, though he will still perform in Bangkok, Singapore, and Tokyo, per CNA. The March 9 show at the Kaohsiung Arena was to have been his first concert in Taiwan since a Taipei appearance in 1995.

Stewart, 79, first gained fame as a member of the band The Faces, where he teamed up with Ron Wood, who later joined the Rolling Stones. The gravelly-voiced rock’n’roller launched a solo career in the 1970s with the song “Maggie May.” He later also scored international success with more mellow songs such as “Sailing,” and with the disco anthem “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?”