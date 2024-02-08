Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Tokyo governor leaves Taiwan after visiting grave of late President Lee Teng-hui

Lee reportedly called Koike his 'daughter in Japan'

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/08 18:51
Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko (front left) pays her respects at the grave of  President Lee Teng-hui in New Taipei City Thursday in the presence of...

Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko (front left) pays her respects at the grave of  President Lee Teng-hui in New Taipei City Thursday in the presence of...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko (小池百合子) left Taiwan after paying her respects at the grave of late President Lee Teng-hui (李登輝), reports said Thursday (Feb. 8).

The president, who passed away in 2020 at the age of 97, reportedly called Koike his “daughter in Japan.” She shed tears at the Wuzhishan Military Cemetery in New Taipei City in the company of the late president’s daughter Annie Lee (李安妮), according to the Liberty Times.

She told Koike about the plans of the Lee Teng-hui Foundation she chairs for concerts and a memorial library. The first concert is scheduled for September in Taiwan, with the event heading to Tokyo in May 2025.

During her two-day visit, Koike also met President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Vice President and President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德), and Taipei City Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安). She traveled to Taiwan several times when serving as a legislator, but the current trip was her first since being elected governor of Tokyo in 2016.
Koike Yuriko
Tokyo governor
Tokyo
Taiwan-Japan relations
Lee Teng-hui
Lee Teng-hui Foundation
Annie Lee

RELATED ARTICLES

Tokyo governor visits Taiwan
Tokyo governor visits Taiwan
2024/02/07 14:04
Taiwanese photographer wins gold at TIFA 2023
Taiwanese photographer wins gold at TIFA 2023
2024/02/06 11:32
Japan Diet council mulls delegation for Taiwan presidential inauguration
Japan Diet council mulls delegation for Taiwan presidential inauguration
2024/01/23 12:15
Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying finishes 2nd in Malaysia Open
Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying finishes 2nd in Malaysia Open
2024/01/14 17:44
Taiwan hands over 60 million yen to Japan for earthquake victims during ceremony
Taiwan hands over 60 million yen to Japan for earthquake victims during ceremony
2024/01/12 11:55