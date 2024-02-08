Tokyo governor leaves Taiwan after visiting grave of late President Lee Teng-hui

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko (小池百合子) left Taiwan after paying her respects at the grave of late President Lee Teng-hui (李登輝), reports said Thursday (Feb. 8).

The president, who passed away in 2020 at the age of 97, reportedly called Koike his “daughter in Japan.” She shed tears at the Wuzhishan Military Cemetery in New Taipei City in the company of the late president’s daughter Annie Lee (李安妮), according to the Liberty Times.

She told Koike about the plans of the Lee Teng-hui Foundation she chairs for concerts and a memorial library. The first concert is scheduled for September in Taiwan, with the event heading to Tokyo in May 2025.

During her two-day visit, Koike also met President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Vice President and President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德), and Taipei City Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安). She traveled to Taiwan several times when serving as a legislator, but the current trip was her first since being elected governor of Tokyo in 2016.