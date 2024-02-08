Preclinical Brain Imaging Market Gaining a Competitive Edge Leveraging Ethnography Techniques for Consumer Understanding

Report Ocean has published a new report on the Preclinical Brain Imaging Market in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250+ pages.

The global preclinical brain imaging market held a market value of USD 658.70 million in 2021 and is likely to reach USD 1,076.21 million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.78% during the forecast period.

Only a small number of the various imaging modalities used in preclinical imaging are appropriate for imaging tiny animals, while others can be utilised to image large animals. Researchers employ preclinical imaging to visualise changes in the molecular, tissue, and organ systems of animals.

A technique for scanning and visualising neurological activity all through preclinical research is called preclinical brain imaging. Structured imaging and functional imaging are the two subcategories of preclinical brain imaging. Functional imaging is mostly used to diagnose metabolic problems, while structural brain imaging checks the structure of massive intracranial organs.

The market is expanding primarily as a result of an increase in investments and financing for R&D as well as the rapid pace of technological improvements that have led to the creation of hybrid imaging systems. Preclinical research is changing the way that modern medicine is practised and how health issues are addressed. Preclinical imaging techniques fully adhere to 3R (Replacement, Reduction, and Refinement) policies and allow for the reduction of biological variability, the acquisition of an impressive amount of distinct information, and a significant reduction in the number of animals needed for a given study.

Technology developments in molecular imaging, rising need for non-invasive small animal imaging techniques, and an increase in preclinical research funding from both commercial and public organisations are the main drivers driving the growth of the preclinical brain imaging market.

Growth Influencers:

Rising Awareness on Early Diagnosis

A new wave of diagnostics has replaced conventional diagnostics, marking a paradigm shift. The market under investigation is expected to develop as more products with cutting-edge features are introduced. For instance, the African Society for Laboratory Medicine (ASLM) and the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have teamed up to launch the Africa Collaborative Initiative to Advance Diagnostics in order to overcome the current barriers preventing the advancement of the diagnostic agenda in Africa (AFCAD). This strategic alliance was introduced in December 2018 in Abuja to advance the achievement of universal healthcare in Africa.

Additional collaborators in this effort include UNITAID, Institut de Recherche, de Surveillance Epid?miologique et de Formation (IRESSEF), African Field Epidemiology Network (AFENET), World Health Organization Africa Regional Office (WHO-AFRO), and the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI). Over the past ten years, significant expenditures have been made by national governments, NGOs, partners, and donors to address the technical, financial, and health system causes of diagnostic gaps in Africa.

The surge in population growth

The high rate of population expansion directly adds to the rising need for preclinical brain imaging. For instance, the population of the globe is projected to rise by 2 billion people in the next 30 years, from 7.7 billion people today to 9.7 billion in 2050, with a potential peak of 11 billion people by 2100, according to statistics provided by the United Nations. As a result, the market is expanding due to the strong demand that the rising population generates.

Segments Overview:

The global preclinical brain imaging market is segmented into imaging type and end user.

By Imaging Type,

Computed Tomography (CT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRi)

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

The computed tomography segment held the highest share of more than 60% in 2021.

By End User,

Pharma and Biotech Companies

Contract research organization (CRO?s)

Education & Research Institutes

The pharma and biotech companies segment is expected to reach USD 531.16 million by 2030.

Regional Overview

By region, the global preclinical brain imaging market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The North American market for preclinical brain imaging held the largest market share of more than 35% in 2021. Moreover, the Asia Pacific market for preclinical brain imaging is expected to grow highest at a CAGR of 6.51% over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global preclinical brain imaging market include Acadia Healthcare, The MENTOR Network, Universal Health Services, Inc., Behavioral Health Network, Inc., CareTech Holdings PLC, Ascension Seton, Pyramid Healthcare, and Promises Behavioral Health, among others.

The major players in the market hold approximately 45% of the market share. The players are focused on mergers, new product launches, and partnerships. For instance, for its array of market-leading preclinical magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) equipment, Bruker introduced cutting-edge 7 Tesla and 9.4 Tesla conduction-cooled Maxwell magnets in May 2022. Moreover, PerkinElmer announced in April 2022 that the Vega imaging system, a first-of-its-kind ultrasound platform that integrates hands-free, automated technology well with high-throughput capability to expedite non-invasive research and drug development studies of liver, cancer, as well as?kidney disease, cardiology, and more, had been added to its in vivo imaging portfolio.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Continue……..

The global preclinical brain imaging market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration : Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development : The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Preclinical brain imaging market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Pricing Analysis : Pricing analysis of various components

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in preclinical brain imaging, cost analysis of preclinical brain imaging tools

The global Preclinical brain imaging market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the global preclinical brain imaging market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global preclinical brain imaging market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the global preclinical brain imaging market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the global preclinical brain imaging market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the global preclinical brain imaging market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the global preclinical brain imaging market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the global preclinical brain imaging market?

Key Metrics Explored in Report Ocean Research Service:

Market Size: Quantifying the total value or volume of the market to provide a comprehensive understanding of its scale and potential.

Market Growth Rate: Measuring the rate at which the market is growing over specific periods to assess attractiveness and potential for investment.

Market Share: Analyzing the portion or percentage of the market captured by specific companies or products, providing insights into competitive positions.

Customer Satisfaction: Assessing levels of satisfaction or dissatisfaction among customers with a focus on products, services, or brands. This aids in gauging customer loyalty and identifying areas for improvement.

Pricing Analysis: Examining pricing strategies, including average prices, price differentials, and price elasticity, to understand market dynamics.

Market Segmentation: Dividing the market into distinct segments based on demographics, geography, behavior, or psychographics to understand varying needs and preferences.

Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC): Calculating the cost of acquiring a new customer to evaluate the efficiency of marketing and sales efforts.

Customer Lifetime Value (CLV): Measuring the total value a customer generates over their entire relationship with a company to assess long-term profitability.

Return on Investment (ROI): Evaluating the profitability and effectiveness of investments or marketing campaigns by measuring returns relative to costs.

Competitive Analysis: Assessing the performance and strategies of competitors, including market share, revenue growth, product portfolio, and customer satisfaction.

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs): Utilizing specific metrics to measure business or organizational performance, such as sales growth, market penetration, customer retention rate, and profitability.

