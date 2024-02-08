China Medical Supplies Market Revealing the Consumer Story Ethnography Techniques for Deeper Understanding

Report Ocean has published a new report on the China Medical Supplies Market in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250+ pages.

The China medical supplies market apprehended a market value of USD 53,963.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 73,228.7 million by the year 2027. The market is projected to list a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The medical supplies business in China is expected to grow at an extensive rate owing to the increasing demand at the supply end for disposable medical products, as well as other supplies. Moreover, the rising preference rates and applications of medical products in management and treatment of several diseases fuels the growth rate of the market significantly. On the other hand, the medical supplies business in China is projected to get hampered by the stringent regulations in the country. Also, the regulations are volatile in nature which is estimated to create a level of uncertainty in the marketspace.

Growth Influencers:

Growing Healthcare Expenditure coupled with Rising Geriatric Population

The increasing healthcare expenditure in China favors the growth rate of the medical supplies market. according to the World Bank statistics, in 2018, the healthcare expenditure as a percent of GDP was 5.35%, whereas in 2017, the rate was 5.15%.

Moreover, the increasing ageing population in China contributes towards the rise in the growth rate of the medical supplies market. For instance, China’s seventh population census indicates that China’s 2020 population stood at 1.4118 billion. in which there are 264 million people aged 60 Thus, such measures contribute towards the growth rate.

Effective Measures of Government to Ensure Crucial Medical Supplies to Hebei Province

Amidst the pandemic outbreak, in January 2021, the Chinese transport and public security authorities rolled out emergency measures to ensure steady transport of essential supplies to Beijing and North China’s Hebei Province. The Ministry of Transport (MOT), the Ministry of Public Security and the State Post Bureau mentioned that all measures would be taken to safeguard smooth passage of trucks carrying supplies for anti-virus efforts in Hebei. Thus, such effective measures fuel the growth rate of the Chinese medical supplies market.

Segments Overview:

The China medical supplies market is segmented into type, application, and end user.

By Type,

Advanced Wound Dressings

Catheters

Diagnostic Supplies

Dialysis Consumables

Disinfectants

Infusion & Injectable Supplies

Intubation & Ventilation Supplies

Personal Protective Equipment

Radiology Consumables

Sterilization Consumables

Surgical Wound Care

Traditional Wound Care

Wound Care Consumables

Other Medical Supplies

The sterilization consumables segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment with a growth rate of 7.2% during the anticipated period. The catheters segment held the largest market share of 14% in 2021. The diagnostic supplies segment is estimated to hold an opportunity of USD 2,017.6 million during the period of 2021 to 2027. Moreover, the radiology consumables segment is estimated to cross the market value of USD 2,000 million by 2024.

By Application,

Cardiology

Infection Control

Radiology

Respiratory

Urology

Wound Care

Other Applications

The respiratory segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 6.9% during the forecast period. The cardiology segment held the largest market share of over 30% in 2021. The wound care segment is projected to cross the mark of USD 10,000 million by 2025.

By End User,

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory surgical centres

Other end users

The ambulatory surgical centres segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.6%, whereas the clinics segment is projected to hold an opportunity of USD 3,145.6 million during 2021-2027. The hospitals segment held the largest market share of more than 50% in 2021 owing to the extensive use of medical supplies in Chinese hospitals.

Country Overview

The China medical supplies market is expected to grow extensively during the forecast period owing to the mounting strategic developments by the firms operative in the marketspace. The cumulative research and development initiatives and investments, coupled with the rising geriatric population, huge pool of acute and chronic diseases. The high growth rate also contributes owing to the the rising adoption of medical supplies in China.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players operating in the China medical supplies market include China Hua Mei Industrial Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Maya Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Trifanz Medical Device Co., Ltd., Medhealth Biotechnology Ltd., Qingdao Agna Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Shandong Likang Medical Equipment Technology Co., Ltd., Shanxian Huayu Suture Materials Co., Ltd., Shenzhen CICD Technologies Ltd., Weifang Huaxing Medical Instruments Co., Ltd., Yangzhou Super Union Medical Material Co., Ltd., Nanjing Vedeng Medical Co., Ltd., Hanchuan Fumo Plastics Co., Ltd., among others.

The major five players in the market hold approximately 15% of the total market share. These market players are investing in joint ventures, product launches, mergers, expansions, acquisitions, and research initiatives, to create a competitive edge. Companies, such as Hangzhou Trifanz Medical Device Co., Ltd. possesses various customers including Medline, Medtronic, Smith-Medical, and comprises of 5 production units. Similarly, Weifang Huaxing Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. constitutes partner companies, namely, Xiamen Aosif Engineering Ltd, Xiamen Aosif Engineering Ltd, Shenzhen Shengpeng Metal Products Co., Ltd, Jiangsu Jianghehai Stainless Steel Co., Ltd, Hangzhou Zhigeng Silk Co., Ltd, Bonet Houseware Co., Ltd, and Liaoning EO Technology Co., Ltd.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Continue……..

The China medical supplies market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the China medical supplies market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis of various components used in the manufacturing of medical supplies

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in medical supply products, cost analysis, unit cost analysis

Regulatory Landscape: Regulations/Standards of China Medical Supplies

o China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA)

o Center for Medical Device Evaluation (CMDE)

o General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection, and Quarantine (AQSIQ)

o Chinas plastic waste ban

o DMF system on drug packaging

o China’s National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment

o Ministry of Environment Protection of the Peoples Republic of China

o Independent Commodity Intelligence Services (ICIS)

The China medical supplies market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the China medical supplies market

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the China medical supplies market during the assessment period

Which are the types/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the China medical supplies market

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the China medical supplies market

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the China medical supplies market

What is the market share of the leading players in the China medical supplies market

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the China medical supplies market

