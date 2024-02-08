Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market Human Element of Consumer Behavior Unveiling Insights with Ethnography Techniques

Report Ocean has published a new report on the Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250+ pages.

The Global Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy market held a market value of USD 967.73 Million in 2021 and is forecasted to reach USD 1,521.92 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.16% over the projected period.

Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN) is a side effect caused by antineoplastic agent. It is one of the most common side effects and a mostly sensory neuropathy which might be accompanied by motor and autonomic changes of varying duration and intensity. Increasing awareness coupled with the increasing emerging therapies are anticipated to boost the market growth.

Furthermore, increasing prevalence of cancer around the globe is also expected to fuel the market growth. Also, high prevalence of CIPN is also estimated to boost the market growth. The prevalence of CIPN varies by agent, with rates ranging from 19 % to more than 85%. Platinum-based medicines (70100 %), taxanes (1187 %), thalidomide and its analogues (2060 %), and ixabepilone (6065 %) have the highest reported rates.

Despite the driving factors, no standard assessment and current therapy limitations are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. The overall impact of COVID-19 is neutral as the after effects of chemotherapy can be very severe and adoption of telehealth solutions made it possible for patients to consult their doctors and start their treatment.

Growth Influencers:

High prevalence of cancer around the globe

Prevalence of cancer is rising worldwide, which is also leading to rising cases of chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy. According to the National Cancer Institute, as of 2020, around 1,806,590 new cancer cases were estimated to be diagnosed in the United States. Moreover, as per the American Cancer Society, in 2021, about 1.9 million cancer cases were expected to be diagnosed and 608,570 people were expected to die in the United States. These growing number of cancer cases are leading to rising adoption of various treatment options for cancer. These treatment options include chemotherapy as well, which might lead to CIPN, hence boosting the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The Global Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy market is segmented based on therapy.

By Therapy,

Medications

Surgery

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation

Others

The medications segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 5.45% and also the largest market share of over 55% in 2021 owing to the growing preference of medications for CIPN treatment as compared to the other therapy options. The surgery segment is expected to surpass a market size of USD 150 million by 2025 owing to various technological advancements.

Regional Overview

Based on region, the Global Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The North America region is expected to hold the largest market share of around 42%, amounting to around USD 2,834.8 million owing to the high prevalence of cancer in the region. Within the North American region, the U.S. accounted for a market size of USD 544.15 million in 2021 owing to the growing prevalence of CIPN.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 5.7% owing to the growing R&D activities in the region and presence of various market players in the region. Within Asia Pacific, Japan witnessed a growth rate of around 6.47% over the projected period owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer.

Europe region also witnessed significant growth owing to increasing awareness regarding CIPN. Within Europe, Germany accounted for a market size of USD 116.20 million and UK accounted for around USD 98.26 million in 2021. Germany witnessed the highest CIPN incident population of 165,095 cases, followed by the UK, with around 120,624 cases. Also, Spain witnessed a growth rate of around 5.75% over the forecast period, owing to the growing adoption of advanced technologies in the country. However, Spain witnessed the least the CIPN incident population of around 73,071 cases.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Global Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy market include Orexo AB, MundiPharma International Ltd., Biodelivery Sciences International Inc., Hisamitsu Pharma Co., Teva Pharma Industries Ltd., CK life Science (WEX Pharma), Daiichi Sankyo Co., Pfizer Inc., and Roche Holding AG, among others. The cumulative market share of the four major players is close to 35%.

These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in December 2021, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. signed a licensing agreement with RaQualia Pharma Inc. for the latters novel sodium channel blocker. The drug is used for the treatment of chronic pain.

7MM Prevalent Population of CIPN; Disease Background and Overview- Sign & Symptoms, Pathophysiology, Risk Factors, Diagnosis

Competitive Intelligence Analysis for CIPN

Country Wise Epidemiology of Cancer Pain: United States Epidemiology- Prevalence Cases of CIPN in the U.S., Gender Specific CIPN Prevalence, Age-Specific CIPN Prevalence; EU5 Epidemiology (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, & the UK); Japan Epidemiology

Current Treatment Practices: Clinical Practice Guideline-Treatment of CIPN; Patient Journey

Marketed Drugs: Olesoxime (TRO19622)-MedImmune/Abbott Laboratories Inc.-Product Description, Regulatory Milestones, Developmental Activities, Pivotal Clinical Trials; Calmangafodipir-Egetis Therapeutics/Solasia Pharma K.K.; Pregabalin-Pfizers

Emerging Drugs: Tetrodotoxin (TTX)-Wex Pharmaceuticals-Product Description, Clinical Development, Clinical Trials Information, Safety & Efficacy, Product Profile; Thrombomodulin alfa-Veloxis Pharmaceuticals; Sodium Selenite Pentahydrate-Boryung Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; Memantine-Mendel AI; Nicotinamide Riboside-ChromaDex, Inc.

