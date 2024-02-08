Apps help migrant workers in Taiwan wire money home during Lunar New Year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — During the Lunar New Year holiday migrant workers in Taiwan can wire money home to their families using three authorized companies, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said Thursday (Feb. 8).

Taiwan counts an estimated 753,000 foreign workers, mostly from Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Thailand. The FSC named the three companies supplying the apps to wire funds as Welldone Co., Eastern Union Interactive Corp., and Digital Idea Multi-Media Co., Ltd.

Online assistance is available in different languages, while funds can be handed over at convenience stores or via ATMs, per CNA. The procedure helps users save money while reducing problems posed by transportation, working hours, and language, the FSC said.

Maximum limits have been set at NT$30,000 (US$956) per transaction, NT$50,000 per month, and NT$400,000 per year. In the case of disputes with the service providers, the workers can turn to the Financial Ombudsman Institution for assistance, according to the FSC.