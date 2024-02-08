Taiwan’s TSMC reports revenue of NT$216 billion for January

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) reported its highest-ever January revenue on Wednesday (Feb. 7).

TSMC announced a consolidated January revenue of NT$215.79 billion (US$6.88 billion), up 22.4% from December’s NT$176.30 billion in sales. Meanwhile, January revenue year-over-year increased by 7.9%.

Analysts say January’s sales were driven by strong demand for high-performance computing (HPC) devices, according to CNA. Analysts added that due to the Lunar New Year holiday, TSMC’s February sales are likely to drop.

Over an earnings call on Jan. 18, TSMC said it expects first-quarter sales to come in between US$18 billion to US$18.8 billion, representing a 6.2% decline from the previous quarter.

The world’s largest contract chipmaker also announced on Tuesday (Feb. 6) that it will build a second fab in Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan. The second facility is expected to start construction at the end of 2024 and start operations by the end of 2027.

Once complete, TSMC’s two Japanese fabs will have a total production capacity of more than 100,000 12-inch wafers a month. They will produce 40, 22/28, 12/16, and 6/7 nanometer process technologies for automotive, industrial, consumer, and HPC-related applications.