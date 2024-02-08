Japan Bioanalytical Testing Service Market CAGR of 38.3%, Next Big Thing in Market Size Opportunities and Challenges for the Future

Report Ocean has published a new report on the Japan Bioanalytical Testing Service Market in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250+ pages.

The Japan bioanalytical testing service market held a market value of USD 73.6 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,363.8 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 38.3% during the forecast period. The bioanalytical testing service industry is mounting steadily due to the rising demand for biosimilars, enhanced application of such services in medical industry, surge in incorporation of international players in the Japan market, boosting strategic activities by the prominent players.

The rising standards and regulatory framework constitute streamlining the testing services process. The primary regulatory guidance includes the International Conference on Harmonisation (ICH) guidance Q2(R1) Validation of Analytical Procedures: Text and Methodology. Moreover, the FDA Guidance on Analytical Procedures and Methods Validation for Drugs and Biologics serves as a complement to ICH Q2(R1).

On the other hand, limited access, know-how, and software validation glitches is expected to hinder the growth of the bioanalytical testing service industry in Japan.

Growth Influencers:

Rising adoption of the Quality by Design approach

Quality by design (QbD) boosts the pharmaceutical market to utilize risk management as well as science-based manufacturing principles to advance process and product understanding, assuring the quality of the product. QbD is widely promoted by ICH. QbD ensures effective drug supply, and improved quality of manufacturing performance. The concept is based on the principle of continuous improvement and the rising need for organizations to increase their understanding of products. In light of this, this methodology permits firms to continuously improve their development strategies and make on-going adaptations. Thus, this propels the market growth.

Growing prevalence of infectious diseases

The major emerging as well as re-emerging infectious diseases, including mosquito-borne infectious diseases, respiratory infectious diseases, tick-borne infectious diseases, viral hemorrhagic fever, are on a rise in Japan. Several research studies have studies infectious diseases in Japan from the last 20 years and have noted that there are many infectious diseases that the country is susceptible to.

Segments Overview:

The Japan bioanalytical testing service market is segmented into test type, molecule type, application, and end user.

By Test Type

Cell-based Assays

o Bacterial cell-based assays

o Viral cell-based assays

Virology Testing

o In Vitro Virology Testing

o In Vivo Virology Testing

Species-specific Viral PCR Assays

Method Development Optimization and Validation

Serology, Immunogenicity, and Neutralizing Antibodies

Biomarker Assays

o LBA/LC-MS/MS

Pharmacokinetic Testing

Others

The cell-based assays segment held the largest market share of more than 20% in 2021. Moreover, the serology, immunogenicity, and neutralizing antibodies segment is likely to hold the highest CAGR of 13.5% over the predicted period.

By Molecule Type

Small Molecule Bioanalysis

Large Molecule Bioanalysis

Others

The small molecule bioanalysis segment is projected to hold the highest CAGR of 11.93% owing to the increasing applications.

By Application

Oncology

Neurology

Infectious Diseases

Gastroenterology

Cardiology

Others

The oncology segment held the largest market share of more than 50% in 2021 due to the increasing cancer cases across the world. The gastroenterology segment is estimated to cross the mark of USD 10 Million by 2028.

By End User

Pharma & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Others

The pharma & biotechnology companies segment is projected to hold an opportunity of USD 50 Million during 2022 to 2030.

Country Overview

The Japan bioanalytical testing service industry is likely to foster generously during the forecast period owing to the growing strategic developments by the companies operating in the marketspace. Also, the increasing research in QbD is also supporting the growth. For instance, the design of experiments (DOE) are beneficial to classify the influence of vital interactions. When critical factors can be identified in advance, it is easier to perform risk mitigation actions coupled with avoiding rejection of batches. In addition to that, DOE is supportably used to find optimal process conditions and outline limits for numerous process parameters. Thus, such high-quality work for its Japanese customers drives the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Japan bioanalytical testing service market include WuXi AppTec, Medpace, Eurofins Scientific, PRA HEALTH SCIENCES (Takeda), ICON plc, inVentiv Health, Intertek Group, IQVIA, Medpace, Laboratory Corporation of America, PPD, Inc., SGS SA, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Syneos Health, among others.

The key four players in the market hold approximately 40% of the market share. These players are involved in expansion strategies and acquisitions to sustain in the industry. For instance, in June 2021, Q2 Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of IQVIA, expanded its laboratory and operational capabilities at its Alba Campus in Livingston, Scotland.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Continue……..

The Japan bioanalytical testing service market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the Japan Bioanalytical testing service market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis of various components used in the manufacturing

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in bioanalytical testing service

Advancement in Bioanalytical Techniques for Biotherapeutics

The Japan bioanalytical testing service market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Japan bioanalytical testing service market

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Japan bioanalytical testing service market during the assessment period

Which are the products/segments/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Japan bioanalytical testing service market

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Japan bioanalytical testing service market

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Japan bioanalytical testing service market

What is the market share of the leading players in the Japan bioanalytical testing service market

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Japan bioanalytical testing service market

